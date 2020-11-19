The ASLMU executive branch has decided to revoke the sanctions imposed on ASLMU senator Stephanie Martinez.
The Judicial Board released a statement on November 13 that it “has been made aware of an interpretation of the ASLMU Bylaws that do not permit the board to impose sanctions in an impeachment case.”
The statement is in reference to a series of sanctions that the ASLMU Judicial Board placed on Senator Martinez upon announcing their 5-0 unanimous decision to overturn Martinez’s impeachment on the grounds of “conduct that severely damages the integrity or authority of ASLMU or the office held by the individual in question.”
Although the Judicial Board found that the senate did not present sufficient evidence to impeach Martinez, they did believe that her behavior warranted sanctions including a formal apology and meetings with the Directors of LGBTQ+ student services and Chicano/Latino student services.
The ASLMU Chief Justice, Nile Whitmore, told the Loyolan that since then, “the ASLMU executive branch has chosen not to enforce the sanctions, as they believe that they cannot be applied in an impeachment case.”
In an open letter explaining their position, the Judicial Board states that because Martinez’s impeachment was overturned, the executive branch reached the conclusion that it was not within the Judicial Board’s power to assign sanctions to Martinez. This decision relies on ASLMU Bylaws Article 7, Section 11 which read, "Appropriate sanction(s) shall be determined if the respondent is found to be responsible.”
The Judicial Board put forward a different interpretation, arguing that because their decision to overturn Martinez’s impeachment was grounded in the fact that the senate did not present sufficient evidence in their trial and not her lack of irresponsible actions, their sanctions are justified. However, they “accept that if the executive branch chooses not to enforce the sanctions, they are also pursuing a valid interpretation of the Bylaws, and we do not fault them for it.”
Closing the statement, the Judicial Board urges “Senator Martinez to continue following the sanctions as recommendations, as we deem them necessary for her to adequately fulfill her role as an ASLMU Senator for Diversity and Inclusion.”
The Loyolan has reached out to Martinez and members of the ASLMU executive board for comment, but has not received a response.
The Loyolan will update this story as it develops.
