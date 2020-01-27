Update 1/27/20 6:38 p.m.: This story has been updated to include a quote by a student.
Former Associate Dean Judy Scalin passed away on Thursday, Jan. 23. In an email to students of the College of Communications and Fine Arts (CFA), Dean Bryant Alexander expressed his condolences to CFA students, faculty and staff and said he wanted to personally break the news to the community before an official University statement was released.
Alexander stated this has come as a shock to faculty, staff and students who knew and worked with Scalin.
Scalin was the director of dance and former dance professor at LMU and “had a powerful energy, intellect and soulfulness about her,” according to Alexander.
"My first interaction was an appointment with Judy. It was one of the best times I had had divulging what I wanted in the future and what I should look for now to get there which is something that usually scares me," Antonella Doblanovic, a senior environmental studies major and student of Scalin, said. "Judy was the definition of a beautiful human. She had a pit of compassion so deep inside her I don’t know how she had room for all the other qualities that made her someone you wanted to know and with whom you wanted a relationship."
The dean also wrote in the email that CFA is working to put together resources for students for those who would like them. Alexander stated that the University is working with her family to plan a campus memorial service in the coming weeks.
The Loyolan is following this story as it develops.
(1) comment
Was that the best photo you could find? It looks like it was taken during the Civil War.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.