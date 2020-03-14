Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all LMU classes will take place through online instruction for the remainder of the spring 2020 semester, according to an email sent out to the LMU community by President Timothy Law Snyder, Ph.D. Additionally, the email says that on-campus housing will be closed for the rest of the semester starting March 22, at which point students must have moved out.
Students can attempt to remain in on-campus housing by filing a petition, which is available through Student Housing Online Services, according to Student Affairs. Snyder noted, however, that these will be granted on a "case-by-case basis."
Snyder also said that LMU is "reviewing the issue of prorated housing, meal plans, or other refunds or credits."
Additional information from the email:
- There are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 on campus.
- No decision has been made concerning commencement.
- As of now, staff is to continue working on campus.
- All spring 2020 campus events are canceled.
The Loyolan will continue following this story as it develops.
