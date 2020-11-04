The ASLMU Judicial Board overturned the impeachment of Senator for Diversity and Inclusion Stephanie Martinez in a unanimous 5-0 decision.
In a statement released Wednesday evening, the board wrote that there was insufficient evidence and the senate did not act “reasonably” in the impeachment of Martinez.
The board did identify numerous actions that called Martinez’s fulfillment of her role into question, including multiple absences from her required weekly office hours, lack of remorse for her comments and the potential harm they had done and lack of understanding of the bylaws in relation to discrimination. They also cited her misrepresentation of her relationship with the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights Los Angeles (CHIRLA) and no clear plans on how she will serve undocumented or LGBTQ+ students in her role.
The board stated they were “deeply troubled” by Martinez’s conduct, but found it was not enough to permit impeachment under the current circumstances.
Instead, the board imposed a series of sanctions on Martinez. These include a public letter of apology, office hour requirements and that she must schedule meetings with the Director of LGBTQ+ student services and the Director of Chicano/Latino student services to discuss Senate goals as well as create a project based on how best to serve either or both of these communities.
If Martinez does not complete these requirements, she could face a new impeachment vote.
According to the statement released by the Judicial Board, Martinez was originally impeached for misrepresenting her relationship with CHIRLA and for harmful comments directed at the LGBTQ+ community. The board, however, found a lack of concrete evidence to support these offences, making them non-impeachable.
Martinez’s controversial tweets regarding immigration and pro-Trump views were what orginally brought her under scrutiny, as previously reported by the Loyolan. The board reiterated that these tweets are protected under an ASLMU free speech bylaw, and therefore were not considered impeachable conduct in the review of Martinez’s case.
The board found that there was no evidence that Martinez “severely damage[d] the integrity or authority of ASLMU,” a case for her impeachment from the ASLMU bylaws that was brought up in the hearing. The board also agreed that due process was not present in the hearing, as her views displayed in her tweets caused prejudice against her.
Now that her impeachment is overturned, Martinez will stay on ASLMU, unless she does not cooperate with the sanctions.
The Loyolan is following this story as it develops. As of Wednesday evening, Martinez has not responded to a request for comment by the Loyolan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.