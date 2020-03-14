Breaking News
Graphic: Kevin Chan | Loyolan

A community member at LMU has tested positive with the coronavirus, according to a message sent out by Marketing and Communications. 

At this time, it is unknown if the community member was a student, staff or faculty member. 

According to the message, people who have come in close contact to the community member with COVID-19 have been notified and are in self-quarantine. 

The community member is "currently self isolating off-campus." 

The Loyolan is following this story as it develops. 

Tags

Molly Jean Box is a sophomore journalism major from Boulder, Colorado. Her favorite part of working for the Loyolan the free pizza. In her free time, she likes to think about the Loyolan.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.