A community member at LMU has tested positive with the coronavirus, according to a message sent out by Marketing and Communications.
At this time, it is unknown if the community member was a student, staff or faculty member.
According to the message, people who have come in close contact to the community member with COVID-19 have been notified and are in self-quarantine.
The community member is "currently self isolating off-campus."
The Loyolan is following this story as it develops.
