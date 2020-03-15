In a message sent out by the Office of the Provost at 9:45 p.m. Pacific Standard Time, the Executive Vice President announced that there will be no classes taking place the week of March 16 — the original date for the start of instruction.
The extended week is to provide students time to move out of their residence halls by the deadline of March 22, according to the message.
"You are the heart of everything we do and I believe this change will support your success," read the message.
Online instruction will begin on March 23 and last the rest of the semester.
