The University will host an in-person commencement on July 31 at SoFi Stadium announced President Timothy Law Synder, Ph.D, in his final Presidential Briefing of the year.
In a "mega commencement," undergraduate, graduate and Loyola Law School classes of 2020 and 2021 will be celebrated and sent off into what Snyder describes as a "brave new post-pandemic world."
More information can be found at academics.lmu.edu/commencement/, and details will soon be announced to the graduating classes
