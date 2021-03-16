On Mar. 11, Seaver College and Mission Ministry came together to host Brother Guy Consolmagno, S.J., for his talk, “Your God is Too Small." Consolmagno spoke about the relations between astronomy and religion.
Consolmagno's journey into the world of astronomy started in college when he felt unfulfilled in his previous major and university. He transferred to MIT and took up earth and planetary science. In an interview for Hour Detroit, Consolmagno stated “I saw the word “planet” and thought that was astronomy ... It’s funny how you make crazy decisions for all the wrong reasons and they turn out right.” Soon after in 1989, he joined the Society of Jesus, or the Jesuits.
Consolmagno combined his interests and became a research astronomer for the Vatican in 1991. His time at the Vatican Observatory entailed emphasizing the relationship between religion and science.
When asked about the perceived tension between religion and science by Vox News, he said, “Tension isn’t the right word, but there is a relationship. And like any kind of relationship, there’s always going to be issues. But they’re good issues,” he continues, “The reason we have the courage to do the science is because we believe in a universe that is consistent, and is logical, and that follows laws, and that is so good that it is worth spending our life studying ... And all of those are religious assumptions.” His beliefs and history with both science and religion all tied into his talk, “Your God is Too Small."
In this talk, Consolmagno’s main point was about being a human being in an expanding cosmos. He talks about how there seems to be a distant relationship between our own world and the Universe beyond. While robots have traveled near and far, humans still can't comprehend that there is a Universe and life beyond Earth. Consolmagno believes that everything in the Universe was created by God and is there for a reason.
During his talk, he briefly mentioned the concept of planets being valid and their place with God. Citing the book of Psalms, Consolmagno related the scripture to these planets, highlighting that the celestial bodies are just as much of God’s creation as humans. They are a part of the artwork that is life and the Universe.
Troy Womack-Henderson, a freshman computer science major, found the event to be very enjoyable and insightful. “I thought the event was really interesting! I cannot believe LMU was able to get the Director of the Vatican Observatory to come speak, and, as someone who has always loved space and cosmology, I really enjoyed getting to hear from Guy Consolmagno and learn about his research focus areas."
When asked about her thoughts on Consolmagno's viewpoint, Womack-Henderson also stated, “I really appreciated his perspective on how God created more than we know of the cosmos and that our idea of Him is far smaller than we could ever imagine."
This event showed students and faculty like Womack-Henderson that there can be a relationship between religion and science.
