What made you want to pursue journalism?
I’ve always enjoyed writing and reading. I came into LMU and I wanted to do science research –– so writing in terms of new research found in the sciences. However, I realized I wasn’t passionate about that very much and that I was passionate about advocacy. So I thought about how I could intertwine my passion for writing and my passion for advocacy, and that’s how I landed on journalism.
Why did you join NABJ?
I joined NABJ my sophomore year at LMU. I joined because two of my friends had leadership positions in the program, and I saw their success. They had many involvements on campus, in the city as well as in the journalism field. Just looking at them as peer mentors, I saw that that was something I wanted to achieve as well, and I wanted to reap the benefits offered by NABJ.
What made you run for president?
I got really involved because the two leaders last year, [Hunter Patterson and Jermaine Johnson], were really good friends of mine. Often when they needed help, because they were really involved on campus, they would rely on me to step up. So I think just from my experience helping them, I realized it was something that I wanted to lead in the future and continue to persist in the future because it is a new chapter here. I want to make sure that it remains. We’re small but mighty.
What do you believe your responsibility as NABJ president entails?
My responsibilities are really communicating with departments on campus. I communicate a lot with SLD, the Student Leadership Development coordination, making sure that as a registered student organization on campus, we fulfill all of the requirements. I also work a lot with partner departments on campus such as the Office of Black Student Services, making sure that we work and coordinate with each other. So I’m the bridge between campus resources and resources offered in L.A. As President, I also communicate a lot with the NABJ L.A. chapter and seeing how their events can work with our events and how we can work together as NABJ organizations.
What do you hope to accomplish as president?
Really what I’m trying to accomplish is more recognition of NABJ on campus. Because of the political climate, I feel like a lot of students have become interested in using their voice and exercising their freedom of speech. I feel like a lot of students have been interested in journalism and media as well, but there is a lack of representation in terms of the stories being told. At a predominantly white institution, NABJ's recognition is really crucial. So I hope that students and faculty on campus start to realize the presence as the chapter grows.
What events do NABJ have planned for this year?
This week we had our first event of the semester, and it was a panel consisting of representation in journalism. It went really well; I was really excited about it. We do have some fundraising planned and in July we do have a national conference. It’s going to be held in D.C., so we’re hoping to send some delegates to that national conference.
What was it like preparing for the NABJ panel?
I actually enjoyed reaching out to local journalists. It forced me out of my comfort zone in terms of networking and putting my foot down and saying, “this is what we’re doing, and I hope you’re willing to participate with us,” so that was really fun. I’d say, when it comes to things like coordinating food, often times when working with several sponsors and co-sponsors, I just have to make sure everyone is contributing in an equal way. But in the end, the end result was awesome.
What do you hope was the biggest takeaway for the attendees?
I think the biggest takeaway is to persevere. A lot of the messages from the two panelists were that journalism is not as diverse as we thought it was and as a Black journalist, we often have to silence ourselves sometimes. I think they were really inspiring students to persevere and use other platforms beside journalism. Media is growing, technology is growing. They were encouraging students to use their voices in other ways outside of well known newspapers or well known media corporations.
What was your greatest takeaway from the panelists?
My greatest takeaway was also to persevere. I think it was really awesome seeing two distinctly different journalists but also very similar journalists speak. It showed me that there isn’t a set way to be a journalist. Journalists come in all shapes and sizes. We all come from different backgrounds, different religions, different ethnicities, and that’s what makes journalism so awesome. That’s really what I enjoyed. Despite the fact that they both had the commonality of their race and ethnicity, I think it’s really awesome that they were still different in terms of their passions and goals for journalism.
What do you hope for the future of NABJ?
I really hope that we grow in numbers. I really see that happening due to the new launch in the journalism major. That wasn’t here my first year; the only thing that was offered was the minor. So I really hope with the major, more students of color are encouraged to pursue journalism. I hope more Black students at LMU are encouraged to join NABJ LMU and gain some new resources in terms of their success. I really hope the program sticks around on campus for years to come.
How would you say being president of NABJ, as well as working alongside other members and alumni of the organization, has helped you grow as a journalist?
Like I mentioned when it came to finding panelists for our recent event, just stepping outside of my comfort zone. In journalism, we’re encouraged to interview people and often times that may be uncomfortable. We’re encouraged to ask questions in order to tell stories of people who don’t have the privilege of telling their stories. I feel like taking the steps of using my voice to interact with people on campus, with alumni, with the current members on campus. I think that’s a really beneficial skill that will help me in my future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.