Continuous updates on how the pandemic is affecting college life around the country.
Oct. 22: Chapman University reopened its campus, allowing students to choose between in-person classes or online instruction, reported the Orange County Register. Approximately 35% of students have returned to campus, and these students are required to be tested regularly. Chapman has reported 28 cases.
Oct. 20: The county that homes the University of Michigan received stay-at-home orders, and more of the University’s classes are moving online. According to the Detroit Free Press, 61% of the county’s cases are from UM students.
Oct. 14: As COVID-19 continues to throw the balance of college sports out of order, the University of Florida was forced to pause operations of their football program after 19 players tested positive, according to the Orlando Sentinel.
California college with the highest reported cases: San Diego State University System, 1,148 cases.
College with the highest reported cases in the country: University of Georgia, 3,888 cases.
According to a tracking system by the New York Times.
