Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.’s LMU chapter, Tau Delta, is reactivating this fall semester, following two years of inactivity.
Founded in 1913 by 22 women studying at Howard University, “Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated is a private, not-for-profit organization whose purpose is to provide assistance and support through established programs in local communities throughout the world,” said Raina Bates, a junior African American studies major and Tau Delta member.
Embedded in the U.S., Japan, Canada, Germany, the Virgin Islands, Bermuda, the Bahamas, Jamaica and the Republic of Korea, the sorority currently has 1,000 chapters worldwide.
“Our 22 illustrious founders … had a vision to create an organization of college educated women committed to the constructive development of its members and to public service with a primary focus on the Black community,” said Bates.
“My membership means that I get to call over 300,000 intelligent, powerful and beautiful Black women my Sorors (sorority sisters)” said Tau Delta member DeShun Radcliff, a senior film and television production major. “Deltas have such a rich and successful history, so it means that I get to be able to contribute to the 100-plus years of history that has been made by women in this organization.”
One hundred and seven years later, the sorority continues to address issues affecting African Americans through public service initiatives. Tau Delta’s Five-Point Programmatic Thrust focuses these initiatives on "educational development, economic development, international awareness and involvement, physical and mental health and political awareness and involvement." Multiple foundations and efforts have also arisen out of Delta to further address and serve these interests, including Delta Research and Education Foundation, Mental Health Across the Lifespan and Millenials in Delta.
“I wanted to be a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. because of their legacy and impact within the Black community,” said Radcliff. “In my opinion, there is not a better representation of a meaningful and impactful sisterhood amongst Black women. This organization has always been focused on public service, which is something that is close to my heart as well.”
LMU’s Tau Delta chapter was initially chartered in April 2000, making it the first Black Greek Letter Organization chartered on LMU’s campus. During its initial stint, the chapter won awards for being the chapter with the highest GPA in the Farwest Region, won Chapter of the Year and provided programs for LMU students on and off campus. Prior to its reactivation this fall, Tau Delta’s last line was in spring 2018. “Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated is not a recruiting organization and it takes a lot of time and effort to bring in new lines,” said Bates, “which led to our inactivity on campus.”
Reactivating, according to Bates, was no simple or solitary task. “The reactivation process was very tedious. We put a lot of long days and hard work into reactivating Tau Delta … We could not have done it without the help of our advisors Dr. La Shawn Witt and Tiffany Christian, as well as the Inglewood Alumnae Chapter. These women took us under their wings and guided us through to Delta land. We also wouldn’t be here without all of our prophytes. Without their commitment to excellence and impactful legacy, there would be no chapter,” said Bates.
A prophyte is an older member of a National Pan-Hellenic Council or cultural-based organization, such as Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.
Bates hopes the future of Tau Delta is full of growth, fostering the sorority’s culture of sisterhood, scholarship and service. “It is so important for us as Black women to have spaces where we feel safe. I want Tau Delta to be this for Black women on LMU’s campus," she said. In line with Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.'s tenets, Bates intends the chapter to be a model of tolerance, safety and scholarship within the LMU community and greater Los Angeles area.
“I am looking forward to everything that comes with membership really,” said Radcliff. She, along with her fellow Tau Delta members,“have some really great ideas for LMU that we can’t wait to implement”
Bates recommended that anyone interested in the chapter thoroughly research the history of Delta to understand its principles and goals. As a lifelong commitment, membership roots itself first in public service. “We do more than stroll and wear cute paraphernalia... Take the time to read and study the rich history of this organization and this chapter so that you know for sure that this organization is the right fit for that lifetime commitment,” said Bates.
Despite the pandemic, Tau Delta will still hold events this academic year. Information for them will be shared on the chapter’s Instagram, @dst_taudelta. “Come to our events, ask us questions and really get a feel for the organization and the women in this chapter,” said Bates.
