On April 23, William Parham, Ph.D., hosted an event about embodied racial stress and how to manage it. Parham is a professor in the Counseling Program, interim director of the Doctorate in Educational Leadership for Social Justice program and former president of the LMU Faculty Senate. He has published articles in various fields that relate to mental health and social justice.
For Parham, the goal of the event was to provide “coping tools and practices to heal through times of heightened racial trauma.” In the week following George Floyd’s death, the percentage of Black Americans who reported feelings of anxiety and/or depression increased from 36% to 41%. This 5% change represents a total of 1.4 million people feeling more anxious and/or depressed.
Erlanger Turner, author of "Mental Health Among African Americans: Innovations in Research and Practice" and assistant at Pepperdine University, claimed that it is “hard for others outside of the [Black] community to understand the level to which we feel each others’ pain.” Parham spoke to this idea by declaring that Black people are incentivized to compartmentalize racial trauma.
However, Parham discussed how “the body is keeping record” of the emotional scarring from years of racial trauma, which creates “invisible tattoos.” This event allowed participants to discuss their invisible tattoos.
Attendees were able to share their experiences and the types of stressors that have been particularly prominent in the last year, such as law enforcement, which Parham validated and offered advice for.
In the comments of the Zoom, participants shared their gratitude for Parham and the safe space he provided.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.