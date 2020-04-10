Under unprecedented circumstances with the COVID-19 pandemic and the campus closure, Campus Ministry has announced that all public masses have been canceled. Amidst the suspension, the traditional Easter Triduum masses will not be held at Sacred Heart Chapel.
Students and community members are still able to observe the holiday among their fellow Lions with virtual celebrations and alternative options, according to Campus Ministry.
Lions can register for both Good Friday and Easter Sunday prayer services. The services will be held via Zoom, and according to the website will incorporate "scripture readings, live music and reflection." Community members interested in registering can do so on the website. Campus Ministry also held a Zoom service for Holy Thursday earlier in the day.
Campus Ministry also encourages people looking to continue attending mass to explore other options in the area. Listed on their website is St. Monica Catholic Community and Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels. Both places of worship offer livestreamed services weekly.
