Even after a grueling night of scrolling through Twitter, flipping from network to network and taking intermittent breaks to stay sane, it’s not over yet. The winner of the 2020 presidential election is currently unknown.
With large and important states such as Texas being called at 1:19 a.m. ET, this election has not been easy to follow. Other important swing states such as Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin have already announced that their ballots will likely not be finished being counted until later this week, according to CNN.
Philadelphia is expecting an update on mail-in ballots on Wednesday, Nov. 4 at 9 a.m. ET, according to CNN.
In Georgia, a burst pipe in Fulton County, Georgia’s most populous county, has delayed absentee vote counting, according to Politico. Gwinnett County, the second most populous county in Georgia, has also not yet reported their results, according to FOX 5 Atlanta.
The night has been historic in other ways, however, with Sarah McBride, the first openly transgender state senator in U.S. history, winning the Delaware state senate election, according to NBC News. Read more information here.
As of 2:52 a.m. ET Joe Biden made history by becoming the second Democratic presidential candidate to win Arizona since 1948, according to the Associated Press.
“It’s not my place or Donald Trump’s place to declare this election, that’s the decision of the American people,” said Biden during his statement earlier in the evening. For the next day or more, we will have to wait to see how that decision plays out.
Trump also spoke from the White House, to a largely maskless crowd. “This is a fraud on the American public. This is an embarrassment to our country. We were getting ready to win this election, frankly we did win this election,” said Trump. Trump claimed that he would go to the Supreme Court to halt the counting of remaining legitimate votes. The vague threat of legal action leaves the claim open to questions of validity,
Millions of votes have still not been counted across several key states. Trump’s claim that the election has been fraudulent is baseless, according to CNN.
