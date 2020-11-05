As of Thursday, Joe Biden still leads incumbent Donald Trump in the polls.
Strongly aided by his battleground wins in Michigan and Wisconsin on Wednesday, Biden sits less than twenty points away from 270 electoral votes. For The Associated Press and Fox News, who’ve also called Arizona for Democrats, the former vice president sits within six points of the benchmark. As the state still reports only 88% of votes, however, most outlets have not counted its 11 electoral votes for Democrats. Nevada leans marginally in Biden’s favor but remains uncalled as officials will count all mail-in ballots postmarked by Election Day received through Nov. 10.
“Being in a swing state is definitely tense, and it’s strange for me to consider how distant I would feel from what’s going on in Wisconsin if I were on campus right now,” said Gaby Johnsen, junior theater arts and English double-major from Wauwatosa, Wis. “I was especially glad to see Biden win Wisconsin this year because Trump won it in 2016, but I also know that it’s a really close election and all the division that preceded it isn’t going to just disappear once it’s over.”
On Wednesday President Trump and his top officials called Pennsylvania for Republicans when the state was reporting only 84% of votes. With over 1 million ballots left uncounted, Trump then sued Pennsylvania, along with Michigan and Georgia, calling to halt tabulation. Just before Election Day, a judicial ruling allowed Pennsylvania to count ballots postmarked by Election Day through Friday. Trump still holds an edge for the state’s 20 electoral votes, as well as those of Georgia and North Carolina.
“I fully expect a lot of people to try and call the election early, but the amount of ‘still counting’ mail-in ballots really changes the way that I as a voter see elections,” said James Homer, junior political science major. “I always thought you could call it on Tuesday, but in an election like this, it’s super interesting to see how drawn-out the process actually can be.”
"I'm nervous about Pennsylvania still, though, as that one is important,” said Caroline Mendel, junior screenwriting and dance double-major. “I'm anxious because we still don't know what the outcome will be and there is going to be uproar no matter what."
If either candidate reaches the 270 votes, they will have won a simple majority of electoral votes based on population, securing the presidency. However, uncertainty continues to mark all parts of the country due to the prospect of violence or a lack of a peaceful transfer of power. According to the Pew Research Center, Americans are seeing ‘very strong’ partisan conflict this election year, distinct from 2016 and 2012. Such analysis reveals that the volume and intensity of political conflict eclipses that seen between different socioeconomic classes, racial and age groups.
“As a political science major and as somebody who kind of has been involved with this kind of stuff my whole life, I've been a poll worker since 2018 midterm elections... I think that I kind of knew that it was going to be a really close race and that it may even be a contested one. And so, with that kind of mentality in the back of my mind I think that I just have to remain vigilant, and I'm feeling pretty apprehensive right now,” said Saúl Rascón Salazar, sophomore international relations major and French minor.
