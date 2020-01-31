Recently, LMU's food pantry has made changes in order to make it more accessible to students experiencing food insecurity. The food pantry provides free food for students enduring financial hardships. The changes include:
-A new lock system has made the food pantry available to students 24 hours a day, every day. Before, the pantry was only open during business hours.
-There will now be perishable food items available in the pantry. This means there will be a wider variety of food, including dairy items and fresh fruit. The food will be stored in a refrigerator donated by the resident Jesuits.
If you want to donate money or food to the food pantry, visit LMU's Center for Service and Action. All information provided by Cameron Bellamoroso, the food pantry coordinator.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.