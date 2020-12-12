Former ASLMU Sen. Martinez Resigns

Stephanie Martinez, former ASLMU Senator for Diversiy and Inclusion, has resigned after a long investigation, impeachment and appeal process.
The controversy began last May when Agency LMU published an exposé of Martinez’s ‘anti-immigrant’ tweets. Then in November the issue resurfaced again with a petition to impeach Martinez that garnered more than 500 signatures. Within a month she was impeached. Now, following a successful appeal of the impeachment that would have allowed Martinez to continue without sanctions, the junior political science major has decided to give up her place in the senate.
“I decided to resign because I was given a seat for a nationwide organization to represent Hispanic interests within the Republican Party,” Martinez told the Loyolan. “I decided to work with people who know the importance of being a Republican Hispanic rather than a group of individuals who try to strip me from my identity and who have caused an extremely hostile environment for me.”
Martinez has previously told the conservative paper, The College Fix, that she secured the vice-chair seat in the Republican National Hispanic Assembly for LA County.
Martinez further elaborated on what she meant by an “extremely hostile environment,” explaining that one example is “the continual fueling of the abhorrent labels placed on me. They have never reached out to engage in a civil discussion and instead formed their own assumptions — specifically Kyle and Elsie."
She was referring to Kyle Saavedra, speaker of the Senate, and Elsie Mares, the ASLMU vice-president. Neither responded to the Loyolan’s request for comment.
Another source of hostility, according to Martinez, are students themselves. She explained that “from reading articles, their comments are evident that they strongly detest me.”
Across social media platforms, news articles on Martinez have accrued hundreds of likes and dozens of comments, some more hostile than others.
On Agency LMU’s recent post about Martinez’s resignation, students commented cheering exclamations and emojis. A social account attributed to LMU sophomore Magan Halavi @meganhalavi wrote “omg the holidays came early this year!” and an account attributed to LMU alum Rachael Moreno @clownpaint called her the “number one clown at LMU.” The comment got 25 likes.
Ultimately, Martinez asked, “why should I work or put in effort in an organization that doesn’t want me there?”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.