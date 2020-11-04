As of Tuesday night, George Gascón holds the lead over Jackie Lacey in the L.A. County District Attorney race. According to the LA Times, of the votes that have been counted, approximately 54% go to Gascón and 46% go to Lacey.
The L.A. County District Attorney office is the largest prosecutor’s office in the United States. This was a very heated and widely publicized race between incumbent L.A. County DA Jackie Lacey and former San Francisco DA George Gascón. This race was heavily promoted by many political figures as well as Black Lives Matter [BLM] organizers.
In the March primaries, Lacey held a significant lead over Gascón, with Lacey receiving 49% of votes and Gascon receiving 28%. In 2012, Lacey became the first woman and first Black person to be elected to this office. During her two terms, she held a controversial record as she supported the death penalty and even sentenced 22 people –– all people of color –– to death row. Additionally, she faced a lot of criticism for her failure to prosecute cops involved in shootings of unarmed civilians.
Following the surge of anti-police brutality protests this year, the BLM L.A. chapter made voting Lacey out of office a goal of theirs.
Throughout the year, protestors chanted “Jackie Lacey must go” in the streets, as well as outside of her house. Tensions between Lacey and BLM protestors escalated in early March when a video, posted by L.A. chapter leader Melina Abudullah, surfaced showing Lacey’s husband pointing a gun at protestors standing on his porch. In the video, David Lacey can be heard threatening to shoot the protestors. A lawsuit quickly followed this altercation that is still ongoing.
Gascón, an army veteran and the former chief of the L.A. police department and the San Francisco police department, is the first Latino to hold office in San Francisco. He’s been praised for his anti-death penalty stance and for co-authoring Proposition 47, which reclassified certain felonies as misdemeanors.
While he also faced criticism for his failure to prosecute cops involved in fatal shootings, he was still endorsed by BLM. In addition to BLM, he received endorsements from Bernie Sanders, Kamala Harris, CA Governor Gavin Newsom and L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti. On the contrary, his opponent was mostly backed by law enforcement clubs and organizations.
CA will accept any ballots postmarked by Nov. 3. It is expected for more ballots to come in throughout the week.
This article will be updated as the election results come in.
