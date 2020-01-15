Enrique Ramirez, a long-time custodian of University Hall, passed away on Dec. 4, 2019, at 64 years old. The cause was a long-term battle with metastatic cancer, according to the GoFundMe page made by his family.
Ramirez has worked for LMU for 19 years. In 2018, he was awarded the CSJ Center for Reconciliation and Justice Hidden Heroes award. This award is given to those within the LMU community who “unassumingly exemplify justice and reconciliation in their lives and their work,” according to LMU. Ramirez was also a beloved husband and father.
A private funeral reserved for friends and family was held on Dec. 12, 2019.
Ramirez will be remembered fondly as a kind and welcoming member of the LMU community.
