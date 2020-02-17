Update 2/17/20 6:55 p.m.: This article has been updated to include information about the memorial service.
Pam Rector, LMU’s longtime director of the Center for Service and Action (CSA), died over the weekend, the Loyolan has learned.
Rector worked at LMU for over 20 years, helping found CSA and the LMU Children’s Center. LMU This Week described her as “a mentor to countless students and staff.”
CSA will have drop-in hours throughout the day for students, faculty, staff, and friends to share memories. The Loyolan will share information about any public memorial services and on-campus reflections as soon as they are available.
According to an email sent out to the LMU community by the Office of the President, a memorial service and reception in celebration of Rector's life will take place on Monday, Feb. 24 at 1 p.m. in Sacred Heart Chapel.
Also according to the email, community members looking to honor Rector and her legacy are encouraged to make donations to the LMU Center for Service and Action or Homeboy Industries.
This story will be updated with additional information.
