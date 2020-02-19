The emeritus chancellor of the University, the Rev. Patrick J. Cahalan, S.J., passed away on Feb. 14. He was 86 years old.
Father Cahalan had been with LMU since 1997. In 1999, he established the Chancellor Scholarship for students who attended Jesuit high schools. Donations are open to be made to this scholarship in his honor.
Cahalan was also involved in the acquisition of University Hall. Additionally, he helped fund scholarships for students to study abroad in Ireland.
“Father Cahalan’s devotion to education and his deep faith invigorated his bold leadership, which helped transform our university,” said President Timothy Law Snyder, Ph.D in a statement.
Cahalan was deeply involved with education in California for many years. He was the assistant dean of students of Loyola University, president and rector of Loyola High School of Los Angeles, the executive vice president of Loyola High School and later the president and treasurer. He was associate chancellor and chancellor of LMU in 1997 and 2002, respectively.
Mass for Cahalan will be held at the Sacred Heart Chapel on Saturday, March 7, at 11 a.m. A reception will follow in the sculpture garden.
