Yosua Iskandar, a junior finance major, died on March 8. Yosua is remembered by the community as an engaged and kind student and friend.
Yosua was on a spring break trip with friends when he died while swimming in Cancun, Mexico, according to a message from the Office of the President. Yosua was a transfer student from Indonesia.
“[Yosua] quickly became engaged on campus and a part of our larger Indonesian and international student community,” said assistant dean for the Office of International Students and Scholars Csilla Samay.
A plaque bearing Yosua’s name will be added to Ad Astra Per Aspera, LMU’s student memorial located by the chapel. The name of the memorial translates to “through hardships to the stars.”
“This news is devastating for the entire LMU community and we hold Yosua’s family in prayer,” said Samay.
