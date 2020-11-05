LMU’s Indigenous Student Union (ISU) is formally demanding that the statue of Father Junipero Serra that was removed over the summer, and is planned to be reinstalled, to stay off of campus.
In a statement made on Instagram, ISU said that the indefinite removal of the Serra statue would be "just one step" in recognizing that LMU resides on stolen Tongva land and creating a safe place for Indigenous students.
Serra has a violent, colonizing past with the Indigenous population of California. The University said that it planned to reinstall the statue with added historical context regarding this history. ISU, however, believes this is not an “effective form of education” and calls for LMU to orient its history with the oppressed, not the oppressor, in mind.
“Though keeping the statue as a means to ‘educate’ about history might have good intentions, doing so continues to center the experiences and interests of community members in positions of power, namely our white peers, and disregards the well being and ongoing demands of Indigenous and/or marginalized students,” said ISU’s statement.
ISU also noted that, over the summer, the University promised to promote and increase “diversity and inclusion” through making institutional change. “Removing the Junipero Serra statue is a direct action that LMU could take to signify listening to and taking action with and for our marginalized students,” the statementc read.
ISU is encouraging students to get involved with the cause. There is currently a petition to keep the Serra statue off campus that has garnered 187 signatures as of 5:18 p.m. on Nov. 5.
ISU is demanding a response from the University by Nov. 16. The University has not yet responded.
