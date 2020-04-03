Jack Palen and Elsie Mares have been elected as ASLMU President and Vice President. The winners were announced on a livestream on the ASLMU Facebook page on April 3 at 6:30 p.m. PST. After three rounds of run-offs, Palen and Mares won with a 53% majority. Below are the rest of the winners.
The elected Senators at Large are Thomas Mulzac, Kyle Saavedra, Mekayla Cicciu, Sally Dean and Garrett Breslin.
The elected Senators for Diversity and Inclusion are Camille Orozco, Isaac Hernandez and Stephanie Martinez.
The elected Senator representing BCLA is Alexis Harris, the CBA Senator is Billy Oxley, the CFA Senator is Abby Manullang and the STV Senator is Giancarlo Renteria.
The elected Senator for Sorority and Fraternity Life is Samuel Camper. The elected Senator for Service and Community is Gabrielle Ouellette.
The student-led resolution for the divestment of fossil fuels proposal passed with a 92.8% majority.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.