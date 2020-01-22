President Trump faces charges of obstruction of Congress and abuse of presidential power after the House of Representatives impeached him. Following the impeachment, the Senate will hold a trial to convict or acquit President Trump, which is scheduled to begin today, Jan. 22.
Senators, House impeachment managers and President Trump's lawyers convened yesterday to discuss the details of the trial proceeding. Here is everything you need to know before the trial starts.
- Seven House impeachment managers will be acting as the prosecutors in the case while Trump's lawyers will be the defense team. It is up to the impeachment managers to convince the Senate to convict President Trump.
- Before yesterday's meeting, the White House asked for President Trump's immediate acquittal arguing that neither of the charges were crimes or impeachable offenses and called the impeachment process "rigged."
- President Trump's lawyers and Senate allies are working to keep former national security advisor John Bolton from testifying.
- Impeachment managers urged senators to reject the rules that McConnell laid out. Democrats introduced five amendments they would like to make to his draft, but the Senate voted them down.
- The amendments would have subpoenaed certain documents from the White House, the State Department and the Office of Management and Budget.
- McConnell made two changes to his proposed rules after backlash from Democrats. This comes after Republican Sen. Susan Collins argued the rules for President Trump's trial should not deviate too much from the last impeachment trial.
- One of the changes was to automatically submit evidence from the impeachment inquiry into the trial.
- The second change was to allow impeachment managers and defense attorneys to spread out their arguments over three days instead of two. Each group still 24 hours to present their side of the case, but this will allow for shorter days.
- Democrats insisted on the extra time for the case so that the trial would not go into the early hours of the morning and Americans would more likely be awake to watch the trial.
- McConnell proposed a resolution for a "swift trial" but Democrats argued that it is an attempt to "cover up" for Trump.
- Senate Democrats are still hoping for more changes to be made, such as the acceptance of new evidence they did not gather during the impeachment trial.
All information was compiled from updates on the trial from the Washington Post, the New York Times and NBC News.
(1) comment
The views this mother has about Donald Trump are much like many other people. Her characterization of Trump as the "Salty Sailor" or as “The Fireman” paint an excellent picture!! She has written many great books about her son and family. This is a Comment from KAREN VAUGHN, Mother of fallen Navy Seal, Aaron Vaughn.
"Sometimes God uses the no-nonsense, salty sailor to get the job done. Appreciating what the man is doing doesn't mean we worship the salty sailor or even desire to be like the salty sailor. It doesn't even mean God admires the salty sailor. Maybe He just knows he's necessary for such a time as this.
I believe with all my heart that God placed that salty sailor in the White House to give this nation one more chance in November 2020. Donald Trump is what he is – and he is still the man he was before the election – and without guilt. I very much admire what that salty sailor is accomplishing.
He's not like me. That's okay with me. I don't want to be like him. I will never behave like him. I know we've NEVER had a man like him lead our nation before. It's crazy and a little mind-blowing at times, but I can't help admire the stamina and ability he has – acting with his heart rather than a calculated, PC, think tank-screened, carefully edited script. I still believe that is WHY he became our President and WHY he's been able to handle a landslide of adversity and STILL pass unprecedented amounts of good legislation for our country AND do great works for MANY other nations, including Israel.
I'm THRILLED with what he's doing for my nation, for the cause of Christ (whether intentional or unintentional, doesn't matter to me), and for the concept of rebuilding America and putting her FIRST. I will not be ashamed of my position because others don't see him through the same lens.
Should it matter to me if a fireman drops an f-bomb while he's pulling me from a burning building? Would I really care about what came out of his mouth in those moments? Heck no! I'd CARE about what he was DOING. He wasn't sent there to save my soul and I'm not looking to him for spiritual guidance. All I'm thinking in those moments is, "Thank you, GOD, for sending the fireman." AND DONALD TRUMP IS OUR FIREMAN.
I'll soon post this article again for those who still might not understand me. This man is crass. Okay. He's not careful with what he says. Okay. You feel offended that he's not a typical statesman. Okay. But he is DOING THE JOB of rebuilding the nation my son died for... the nation I feared was on a fast track to becoming a hopeless cause.
Forgive me if I'm smiling."
Written by KAREN VAUGHN
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.