The Latinx Staff Association returns after a brief period of inactivity on campus. The association was revived by Raymundo Andrade, a librarian for student engagement, in 2019, and there was one meeting held on campus prior to the campus closing in spring due to COVID-19. The group plans to have a listening session with President Timothy Law Snyder, Ph.D., as well as Latinx students and faculty.
According to Andrade, he discovered the Latinx Staff Association (LSA) in 2008, but it was founded prior to 2005. Activity in the association slowly dwindled in 2015 and did not begin again until 2019.
Andrade, the final member of the association, held an interest session in 2019. After COVID-19 spread through the U.S. and consequently shut down colleges around the country, the association went virtual. They hold meetings on Thursday afternoons via Zoom with a membership of around 20 people.
Vanessa Arredondo, the director of development for parent philanthropy in University Advancement, said, “The purpose [of LSA] is to build community and foster a support network for fellow Latinx staff, while also advocating for all Latinx members of the community including students, alumni, and faculty.”
The association does not have an executive board; rather, they alternate who is the chair of each meeting with the intention of evenly distributing the work. Arredondo said she joined the association after attending a social in Malone hosted by Andrade and Joel Gutierrez from Student Affairs. Many other members said they were first introduced to the association through Andrade this past year or found out about it in LMU This Week.
“Remarkably, the remote environment allowed us to grow the group quite quickly. Interest was high with so many staff hungry for connection to colleagues,” said Arredondo. She added that membership mostly grew by word of mouth, but eventually numbers fell after staff members were furloughed.
Many members value the association for various reasons, some of which include the diversity in the Latinx community and the space the association and Zoom meetings provide to share information and network.
“A number of us are also involved in other orgs … so it's great to come to a group like this and say, ‘What are you doing?’ and have that exchange of ideas and information,” said Nicole Murphy, a library assistant.
“Our top initiative over the summer, in partnership with other on-campus groups, was to advocate for the most vulnerable of our Latinx Staff –– FMS [Facility Management Services] staff who were placed on furlough. We outreached to those we had contact information for and helped provide relief funding alongside other on-campus groups,” said Arredondo
Arredondo said another goal is expressing solidarity and support for the #BlackatLMU and Black Staff and Faculty Association's demands that were released earlier in the semester.
Additionally, Andrade said one of their biggest goals is to bring back furloughed staff as a large number of furloughed staff members and custodians were Black and brown people. Murph said that as of October, approximately 130 staff members are currently furloughed.
Andrade says in a few months it will have been a year since the staff members were furloughed, meaning their unemployment benefits will expire. He hopes LSA can continue to be a voice for those who were furloughed and eventually bring them back to campus.
The Latinx Staff Association will have their listening session with President Snyder on Dec. 3.
