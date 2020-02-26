Since 2017, the Lingdao Fellows Program has aimed to cultivate global leaders through a week-long immersive study experience in Beijing, China in the summer and a global leadership course during the school year. This year, however, the program is being suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Every year, 10 students are selected to participate in the program. The group is compiled of elected student leaders: the ASLMU President, the Editor-in-Chief of the Loyolan, the InterFraternity Council President, the Collegiate Panhellenic Council President, two co-chairs on the Service Organization Council, two representatives for the Communication and Fine Arts Student Council, the Residence Hall Association (RHA) President and an intercultural facilitator from the Intercultural Facilitator Program.
“We selected student leaders as the program participants because of the impact they would have on their student groups by applying and sharing what they learned abroad,” said Jennifer Belichesky, the associate dean of students and member of the Lingdao Fellows Program Team.
In partnership with the Beijing Center, a Jesuit study abroad center, the cohort would attend lectures about China’s politics, history, culture and languages. The students would also visit historical sites such as Tiananmen Square, Forbidden City, Olympic Park and the Mutianyu Great Wall.
In the fall semester following the trip, the students enroll in the EDLA 498: Engaging in Global Leadership course to further discuss and reflect on their experiences in China. The course focuses on developing global world views and intercultural leadership.
At the end of the course each student, either individually or with a partner, creates a final project to share how they plan to use what they learned in the program to contribute to a more inclusive and engaged campus. The Lingdao Fellows are then given the chance to showcase their final projects in the Lingdao Symposium.
“Our final projects in the program were designed for us to incorporate our experiences into a tangible piece of work that could be taken on in our respective organizations on campus. These efforts are meant to promote the inclusivity of the international community and to provide spaces for cross-cultural exchange at LMU,” said Kylie Francisco, the RHA President who participated in the Lingdao Fellows Program this past year.
Due to the rapid spread of the coronavirus, the program has been suspended for the next year. The faculty involved initially investigated going to another location, but there was much uncertainty with where the virus would spread, according to Belichesky.
“The most critical part of this program was the trip to China and the immersive experience, and we felt that we couldn't duplicate it anywhere else,” said Belichesky.
As an alternative for this upcoming year, the faculty involved are looking to still bring a new group of student leaders together to discuss diverse world views and how to collaborate among a multitude of different cultures and environments. One of the main goals of this program is to see beyond the Western lens that those in the U.S. tend to see through and to understand the perspectives of others on an international scale.
“The Lingdao Fellows Program completely changed my perspective of open-mindedness and made me realize how I can better approach environments that differ from my own. This is something I've worked to incorporate into my life and consider when l come across anything unfamiliar,” said Francisco.
