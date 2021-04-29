The University announced the appointment of Robbie Williams as the chief of Public Safety on April 15. Assuming the role officially on May 17, Williams will be charged with leading new measures to improve the safety and security of students, employees and visitors on LMU’s campuses.
According to the official announcement of his hire, Williams said “I am deeply honored to have been selected as LMU’s new chief of Public Safety ... I look forward to learning from the various student groups, university staff, and faculty members about their key security and safety concerns and how Public Safety can best address their needs through listening, amplifying and inclusion."
Before this most recent appointment, Williams served for 25 years in the Hawthorne Police Department where in 2016 he was promoted to lieutenant and bureau commander of Community Affairs. During his tenure in the police department, Williams worked as a detective supervisor in the special victims unit, served as a watch commander and also created a cadet program for college students. Williams holds a Master's degree in marriage, family and child therapy from University of Phoenix and was an instructor at California State University Long Beach (CSULB) in their Center for Criminal Justice Research and Training.
“Chief Williams brings a unique combination of training and experience,” said Trevor Wiseman, associate vice president for administration, who was on the search committee for the new chief of Public Safety. “[Williams] brings the willingness to listen and engage, and the drive to propel us forward as an institution.”
“What impressed me, and I’ll just speak for myself, but I thought that he really had a passion for working with young people, and a real passion for service as well as safety,” said Csilla Samay, assistant dean of students for the office of international students, who also served on the Public Safety Advisory Committee.
“The impression I got from him was really his passion for the group of people he would be working with ... I loved his emphasis throughout the interview on working with dignity and providing everyone with that dignity.”
Samay added that she was especially drawn to Williams’ background on well-being and mental health. During his time at CSULB, he served as a contract instructor, teaching students on and emphasizing the importance of verbal de-escalation, implicit bias, mental health crisis management and police-community relations.
“He was really great with the students on our committee. He was very agreeable with their ideas and suggestions and wanted to work with them to expand Public Safety’s service ... even though he comes from a law enforcement background, and not a university [one] ... what impressed [me] in those transferable skills [was] his visibility in the community, really seeing where his services are needed and giving people the voice to help make decisions that impact them,” said Samay.
The University's recruitment process for the position included interviews with various committees and student organizations, so as to gauge candidates' abilities to establish relationships directly with the community.
Wiseman described the process as “both thoughtful and intentional." The search committee was assembled with "representation of students, faculty, staff and trustees, who each provided unique and diverse perspectives relative to their role and experiences at LMU."
"The Office of Intercultural Affairs provided a search committee training seminar on ‘Hiring for Mission and Inclusive Excellence,’ which set the stage for the rest of the process as the search committee reviewed resumes and interviewed applicants. Additional representatives from across the university were invited to interview finalists,” said Wiseman.
According to Samay, the process was “inclusive” and she is proud that two University students helped decide the next chief. The committee examined and ranked all applications to decide top candidates and “gave consensus on who we wanted to bring for preliminary interviews." There was a final round of interviews "and after that interview we all just inputted into a survey what our thoughts were.”
Wiseman and Samay both said they do not know of any specific policies Williams plans to put forward but that he is eager to coordinate with the needs and requests of the campus community.
“Public Safety’s top priority will always be to create and ensure a safe campus environment, where everyone – students, staff, faculty and visitors alike – feel secure and respected. Officers look forward to continuing their mission as students return to campus this fall,” said Wiseman.
