The University honored activist and former professor Emeritus Robert (Bob) and Helen Singleton, M.A., ('85) in a President’s Award Conferral Ceremony on Mar. 16. As faculty, students and staff reflected on the lasting impact and contributions of the couple, the resounding statement that encapsulated their presence at the forefront of the civil rights movement was, "They were there."
The Singletons are esteemed civil rights activists and leaders throughout Los Angeles county and around the country. They led a group of students as they traveled to the Deep South and participated in the Freedom Rides of 1961, where they were arrested and detained along with dozens of other Riders. Although, the Singletons were imprisoned in a Mississippi state prison for almost two months, the powerful impact of the Freedom Rides helped add momentum to the Civil Rights Act of 1964 three years later.
In addition to the Freedom Rides, the Singletons worked with the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) and the Congress of Racial Equality (CORE) to organize against racist housing laws on Los Angeles' westside as well as against the segregated barbershops in the Westwood area, surrounding UCLA.
Mr. Singleton aided in creating UCLA’s Ralph J. Bunche Center for African American Studies as the founding director. Established in 1969, the center serves as a space for research on Black life, history and culture. In 2016, Singleton received UCLA’s Ralph Bunche Humanitarian Award, which, in addition to the center, is named after Dr. Ralph J. Bunche, the first African American to be awarded a Nobel Peace Prize. Singleton is also the founding chair of the Journal of Black Studies, the first, and one the most prestigious, academic journal devoted to African American culture and scholarship.
The event included opening remarks by junior psychology major Xavia Janisse, statements by Dr. Stefan Bradley, Dean of the Bellarmine College of Liberal Arts Robbin Crabtree, Dr. Joseph Earley, President Timothy Law Snyder and a blessing from Dr. Cheryl Grills.
The President’s Award is “the highest non-degree honor given by Loyola Marymount University," recognizing those who have made a “profound and enduring contribution to the greater good of society.”
