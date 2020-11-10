Due to the many initiatives aimed at registering students to vote on campus, LMU placed second and sixth in two TurboVote leaderboards, beating many other esteemed universities. TurboVote, a tool hundreds of colleges around the United States use to help register students to vote, hosted a nationwide collegiate competition. The objective of the competition was to register as many students as possible to vote through TurboVote between Aug. 1 and Nov. 3, the last day to cast a ballot. Many efforts were made around the University to accomplish this.
In this competition, LMU placed No. 6 in total number of signups out of more than 50 schools. The University had 2,296 signups, placing behind Stanford University, University of Chicago, Washington University in St. Louis, University of Delaware and University of Michigan, and beating Harvard University by just one sign-up. LMU placed No. 2 for total percentage of sign-ups out of LMU's student body with 34.59%, coming behind University of Chicago and beating out other universities such as Harvard, Princeton and Rice.
According to Briana Maturi, the director of LMU CARES, LMU began using TurboVote for the 2018 midterm elections. For this year’s election, the motto was “Listen. Engage. Vote.” and many efforts were made around campus to register students to vote and educate students on their ballots.
According to Patrick Furlong, interim director in the Center for Service and Action (CSA), a student-run initiative between CSA and ASLMU worked to organize two phone banks. These phone banks contacted over 2,500 sophomores and juniors at LMU regarding their voter registration status.
“When you go beyond the competition and see the bigger picture, what it meant was that LMU is a place where voting matters. We are at a university where students think that's important,” said Furlong.
Elena Martinez, a junior computer science and applied math double major who has been working in the CSA office since her freshman year, said that in addition to the phone banks, student leaders also organized a text bank to educate California voters on propositions. They also collaborated with service organizations to encourage their members to register through TurboVote and worked with Maturi to integrate TurboVote into orientation classes, among many other initiatives. Other collaborations included LMU Athletics, Career and Professional Development (CPD) and Campus Ministry.
Martinez said she worked closely with Loyolan Bluff Editor Gabi Jeakle, who also works in CSA, to make graphics for social media and Zoom backgrounds for university-wide usage.
Maturi, who is currently in her 15th academic year working at LMU, said, “We talk about our mission, which includes service and justice and education of the whole person, and all of that is a part of civic engagement.”
“I can't wait to see what final voting numbers nationwide look like for this generation, because I think it's going to show a level of engagement that's really exciting and really hopeful when looking into the future,” said Furlong.
