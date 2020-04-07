LMU seniors share their reactions after receiving hopeful commencement news from the Office of the President. In a letter from the Office of the President addressed to the LMU community on April 2, President Snyder stated, “We have decided to postpone the Class of 2020 commencement ceremonies to a time when we can be together––on the Bluff with loved ones, with our faculty, and with our staff––so that our entire community can gather to honor, gloriously, our graduates with the splendor that they deserve.”
According to Snyder, there is also a plan to host a virtual celebration for the seniors. A few seniors have shared their responses to LMU’s decision to postpone commencement as well as their questions about the upcoming months.
Colin Naughton, a senior economics major, shared, “If I wasn’t going to be able to walk across that stage to celebrate with my friends and family my accomplishment of graduating from college, I would have been devastated. So the fact that LMU has decided to postpone commencement until this pandemic is over gives me a feeling of relief.”
Naughton also said that while he may not be able to celebrate graduating with all of the friends he has made during his time at LMU, he's happy to at least be given the chance to celebrate with most of them.
Donovan Moini, a senior computer science major, also had concerns about having the whole Class of 2020 in attendance. He stated, “It will be nice to know that myself and the other seniors will still have our day of celebration, but I am also thinking about how it will work in terms of schedule and how it is going to feel on the actual day. LMU has not stated the official date for commencement, but when will be a good time to call back all the seniors––who are from around the world––to return back to LMU?”
According to Forbes, many schools around the country such as UCLA, Yale and Stanford have canceled their commencement ceremonies while most other schools are either hosting virtual ceremonies, have postponed their ceremonies or are doing both. LMU joins USC and Harvard in hosting a virtual ceremony while keeping an in-person commencement on standby.
Senior communication studies major Charlye Sweeney said, “I was actually very relieved because I feel like there were a lot of schools announcing what they were doing for graduation and our school was taking a while. I don't know if it just felt like we were waiting a long time or if it was actually taking a long time. I was just relieved hearing that we were actually having a graduation and not a virtual one.”
According to Snyder’s letter, all diplomas will be mailed in June 2020, which is customary in order for seniors to continue their post-collegiate plans.
“I understand why it’s being done so I’m not too upset. As long as I get my degree, I’m chillin',” said senior screenwriting major Jonah Saenz.
Snyder expressed his disappointment that LMU will not be able to continue the favored commencement tradition in May. However, he said he appreciates the students' flexibility throughout this unpredictable time.
