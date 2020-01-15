Loyolan, ASLMU announce Monica Lewinsky as First Amendment speaker

Monica Lewinsky will be the featured speaker at this year's First Amendment Week at LMU. Lewinsky, an activist and television personality, was a former White House intern placed at the center of Former President Clinton's impeachment after he lied and then admitted to having an relationship with her.
Lewinsky has written several essays on her relationship with the former president and its aftermath as well as the media's mostly negative portrayal of her. She has also participated in campaigns against cyberbullying and joined in the coversation surrounding sexual assault as part as of the #MeToo movement.
Lewinsky will be speaking on this year's First Amendment Week theme, "Reclaiming Our Stories." The event will take place on Feb. 19 at 6 p.m. in Burns Back Court.
The Loyolan and ASLMU will be hosting the yearly event to "raise LMU students’ awareness and appreciation of the First Amendment and the protections it provides for freedom of speech, religion, press, assembly and petition," according to Jacob Cornblatt, editor-in-chief of the Loyolan.
Last year's speaker, Jesse Williams, activist and actor from the show "Grey's Anatomy," spoke about Colin Kaepernick's use of free speech and his feelings about the Trump presidency during his interview for First Amendment Week. Last year's theme was "Promoting Healthy Debate." Other past speakers include actress America Ferrera and singer John Legend.
