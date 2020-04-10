The Los Angeles Loyolan won two 2020 Gold Circle Awards from the Columbia Scholastic Press Association (CSPA) for digital content.
Kellie Chudzinski ('19), former Loyolan editor-in-chief, won in the category "Personal Opinion: On-Campus Issue" for her her piece "I stand by the article" published in December 2018. In this article, Chudzinski defended an opinion piece published by the Loyolan regarding an unpopular view on immigration.
Patrick Reilly ('19) won the Gold Circle in the documentary category for his video "The Veles Conundrum," which explored the influence of "fake news" on the 2016 U.S. presidential election through interviewing propaganda creators in Veles, Macedonia.
“I’m very happy for the award, but I wish it wasn’t under these circumstances,” said Reilly. “Back when I was making this doc, I didn’t expect the spread of misinformation to be as topical today as it was then, and I hope it’s not a problem we still suffer from years from now.”
The Tower Yearbook won second place in the Alternative Story Form category for "Catch the Plane," and certificates of merit for Sports Feature Photo for "Drummer" by Cassius Petit ('20) and Sports: Multi-Spread Page for "We Just Get Stronger" by Daniela Villa Sahaguian.
Tyler Aquilina ('19) placed third place in the documentary category with "Generations of Activism" and Matthew Rodriguez ('19) and Olivia Schlosstein ('21) received a certificate of merit for their work on "#ShareYourStoryLMU."
"I am surprised, honored and grateful to receive this award,” said Aquilina. “I hope the film serves the purpose I set out to achieve: To illuminate the history of LMU and to demonstrate how student activism can have a substantial real-world impact."
The Gold Circle winners were chosen from nearly 6,000 entries in 91 categories, according to the CSPA.
Earlier this year, the Loyolan won a Silver Crown for Hybrid News and the Tower won Silver Crown in the Print Yearbook category.
The Loyolan has previously won a Gold Crown for Hybrid News in 2016 and a Gold Crown for Digital News in 2012. The newspaper also received Silver Crowns for Hybrid News in 2019, 2018, 2017 and 2014, as well as a Silver Crown for Digital News in 2010. The Tower received Gold Crowns in 2018, 2017, 2016, 2014, 2012 and 2007, as well as a Silver Crown in 2011.
