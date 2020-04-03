As previously reported by the Loyolan, on March 25, several unknown individuals hacked into the Zoom session of a Business Globalization class in the LMU College of Business Administration.
The individuals interrupted the class frequently with comments unrelated to the curriculum and used the marker tool to draw sexual images and write racial slurs across a shared computer screen, according to Sydney Thomas, Louis Descause and Nora Murawski, three of the students who were in attendance.
The instructor of the course attempted to kick the individuals out of the Zoom session, but they were able to join the meeting again after being removed. The class ended shortly afterwards.
Descause, a sophomore entrepreneurship major, also explained that he went into the meeting after the students were initially told to leave, and the individuals had continued to show pornographic videos and pictures of lynchings.
“The racial slurs were totally inappropriate, along with the graphic content shown,” said Descause. “I am scarred. I have seen things that I want to unsee. I never thought I would ever have to look at such graphic footage.”
Murawski, a sophomore marketing major, was targeted by the unknown source who said that it was her who was writing and drawing on the screen.
“My reaction was totally shocked and like I could not believe someone would be so hateful,” she said. “I know it could not have been someone from LMU hopefully. I was also surprised that out of everyone in the class the person said I was doing it.”
Information Technology Services (ITS) was contacted shortly after the class had ended and the team began to work with the Department of Public Safety (DPS) to investigate the incident and start creating new security protocols for Zoom, according to Matt Frank, director of creative and technology support. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) were also contacted to look into the incident.
“I think that LMU’s reaction to it was pretty good,” said Thomas, a sophomore marketing major. “At first it was Public Safety and then they got in contact with the police and the FBI. I feel like it’s just being addressed very professionally.”
ITS sent out a security alert via email the next day, March 26, stating that a new security protocol would be implemented beginning Monday, March 30. The new protocol primarily enforces the Zoom waiting room feature.
Students will be let into a Zoom meeting immediately only if they are logged in using their LMU credentials. If they are not logged into their LMU Zoom account, it will be up to the host of the call to allow them into the meeting.
Zoom also updated security measures for education accounts by only allowing the hosts of online meetings to share content, according to Frank. “While Zoom has become a critical application for remote workers and online classes, and cyber criminals may try to leverage this platform to exploit it, the security measures that LMU and Zoom have taken should alleviate this issue,” he said.
The Bias Incident Response Team (BIRT) also sent out a community update to ensure that the proper protocols were being carried out to deal with the situation and prevent future related incidents. According to the message, BIRT will provide further updates about the situation on its website once the investigation has been completed.
“Zoombombing,” the term used for this type of cyber hacking and/or internet trolling, has been frequently reported with the significant rise in usage of the application since shelter in place and social distancing orders have been enforced around the world.
Incidents similar to the one which occurred through LMU have been occurring in business conferences, online courses of other schools and even in small gatherings such as book clubs, according to The New York Times.
“This incident just shows that nothing is really private online,” said Murawski. “There are so many ways for people to hack into your life and invade our privacy. I don't like it for school at all, but I guess it's what needs to happen right now.”
According to CNN, with such an increase in popularity for education and work purposes, concerns such as Murawski’s have been made regarding the privacy and security of personal data while using Zoom.
“It is possible that if cyber criminals gain access to a meeting, they could upload infected or malicious files to Zoom chat rooms and use those to infect computers that will ultimately provide access to their computers and other connected systems,” said Roberto Perez, director of information security at LMU. Perez said this is why the new security measures are important. He also stressed that Zoom users should follow ITS recommendations and keep their computers up-to-date on antivirus software.
To ensure that an incident like this does not happen again, students and staff should follow the new security guidelines provided by ITS. More suggestions to keep personal data and electronic devices secure can also be found on the ITS website.
