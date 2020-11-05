Recently, a wave of protests have broken out in Nigeria against police brutality. The protests are demanding the abolishment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), a particularly brutal police force. These protests have also led to a social media movement known as #EndSARS.
On Oct. 20 in Lagos, Nigeria, the protests turned deadly when soldiers opened fire on peaceful protesters. At least 12 people were killed and hundreds were injured, according to Amnesty International.
Under mounting pressure, Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari ordered the SARS unit to be dismantled.
However, this is a hollow promise to many.
“There has to be a follow-through where officers, in SARS or not, are investigated and held accountable for their abuses,” said associate professor of political science Kerstin Fisk, who teaches a Politics of Africa course.
Fisk showed very little confidence in Buhari properly addressing the grievances of these protesters and called his overall record as a leader “lackluster." She pointed to low voter turnout for the latest presidential elections, and statistics issued out by Transparency International that show Nigeria reaching its worst placement in regards to corruption ever on the list under the Buhari administration.
Fisk stated there is “increasing disillusionment with his leadership,” and these sentiments have been echoed by many Nigerians around the world, including here at LMU.
“No, not one bit,” said freshman biology major and Nigerian Odoba Okwuosa when asked whether she trusts Buhari to enact further reforms. “I feel like he’s saying this just to appease the people. He doesn’t understand we have brains, we’re not just blind and following whatever he’s saying ... he disbanded SARS but came up with SWAT. Giving it a different name won’t change that," she said.
After SARS was dissolved, the Nigerian police force announced the creation of the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) to “fill the gaps” left by SARS.
Okwuosa also recalled frightening experiences with the police that have fueled her dedication to #EndSARS.
“When I was younger, we were stopped by the police and we were told to pay him off because apparently we made an illegal U-turn. That time I was crying, he said he was gonna tow the car and take us to the police station … [the officer] ended up letting us go because he was bribed," she said.
For Okwuosa, it’s not enough for Buhari and other Nigerian leadership to simply say they will reform. There has to be a change in the entire system of government in Nigeria from the top down. As she puts it, “the problem with Nigeria starts with leadership."
She added that Buhari’s speech to the nation addressing the issue and promising accountability was “pathetic” and said that he’s just trying to keep the pressure off his administration and off the international community.
“It’s deeper than SARS. They’re just doing this to appease everybody now that this has made international news,” echoed Milan Udeani, a sophomore psychology major from Nigeria.
SARS has been around for over three decades in Nigeria and has been riddled with controversies since its inception. Amnesty International reported 82 cases of SARS abuses just over the past three years, ranging from beatings, hangings and mock executions to sexual assault and waterboarding.
SARS officers operate in plainclothes, carry heavy weapons and have been known to set up roadblocks for indiscriminate searches, fueling widespread anger that they often disguise themselves as armed criminals with the sole purpose of terrorizing locals into submission.
SARS officers also allegedly stop citizens who then must give them money in order to walk away. For Okwuosa and her family, this is a fact they know all too well.
“My brother, last Christmas, he was heading back home and he was stopped by the police and taken into the police station just because he’s a young person and they just said ‘he looks suspicious.' They let my brother go cause he didn’t have money but there are many stories of people who get taken into the police and don’t come back at all," she said.
“I'm told not to wear expensive things; come to find out it’s your own cops robbing you,” said Udeani.
Udeani said she’s regularly stopped by the police at checkpoints across the nation, and often these stops become an interrogation of pointless questions meant to simply coerce the individual into bribing the police to set them free.
"'He asked me for money because it’s Christmas season and he wants to be able to buy something for his family,'" her father would say to her at these checkpoint stops when she was younger. “It makes me wonder, now that I'm older and starting to learn more, are [my parents] genuinely doing it because they want to help out this guy or is it out of fear of what could happen to if they don’t?"
To Okwuosa, SARS reflects the history of violence in the police system in Nigeria.
“The police were put there by the colonizers in order to put down Black people. So when [the British] left, people took over but they still have that slave-master mentality in the police and even the government. That’s why you see people being beaten on the streets and no one’s blinking an eye because they don’t have any regard for human rights or human life ... Even though Nigeria is mostly Black the oppression of Black people is still there,” said Okwuosa.
Similarly in the United States, the police force that exists in its current form evolved from a system of patrolling and catching runaway slaves during 19th century America.
Inevitably, being that both Udeani and Okwuosa are Black women currently living in the United States, their experiences in Nigeria lead to comparisons to their experiences in the U.S.
“It’s the same thing that’s happening in the United States, Black people are being treated with no respect,” said Okwuosa.
The United States has been grappling with protests regarding police brutality and the systemic racism entrenched in the policing system across the nation, especially in 2020 in the wake of protests in response to the murders of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.
“Every time I see what’s going on [in Nigeria] it’s like I'm going through the whole George Floyd [and] Breonna Taylor situation again. It's like everything is happening twice,” said Okwuosa.
Udeani said the parallels between the two protest movements lie in the messages the people are sending to the government: the systems are built against the people they’re supposed to protect.
“If we’re not being protected by the people who are put in place to protect us, then what’s the point? Their job is making sure people follow the law and so when you have the people who are supposed to be enforcing the law breaking their own rules, it’s ridiculous," she said.
One thing that keeps Fisk positive about the future of Nigeria, potentially a post-Buhari one, lies in the track record of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.
“He’s really been at the forefront of these issues, demanding the overhaul of SARS back in 2018 and now outlining a new police reform agenda. His new plan entails state and federal level investigation and prosecution of police brutality, the creation of security and human rights committees and compensating the victims of police brutality,” she said.
However, Fisk does continue to emphasize that real, solid change in Nigeria must be addressed at the local and community level of reevaluating the society’s relationship with the police.
Right now, both Okwuosa and Udeani are still finding ways to keep awareness up by using social media.
“My favorite platform right now has been LMU's African Students Association. They are the best ... they have been posting a lot of stuff that I find relevant. And I see other students post that as well because they follow them. ASA is the best news source for that."
However, she does call for greater action on behalf of the University itself in bringing awareness to the protests through its social media platforms and being more proactive in reaching out to Nigerian students to reassure them that the University sees them and acknowledges the struggles they’re going through.
While raising awareness on the protests is highly encouraged, Udeani warned that when it comes to donating money, unfortunately, in these situations it can easily be placed in the wrong hands.
“Even donating funds, that could get intercepted by Buhari and whoever works with him and they end up getting the money,” she said.
Both Okwuosa and Udeani are hopeful for the future of Nigeria.
Okwuosa called on her fellow Nigerians to keep the revolution going and echoed a statement made by one of the protesters, Oke Obi-Enadhuze, in a tweet just before he was shot by police forces in Lekki: “Nigeria will not end me."
“Those lives lost will not be lost in vain. There will be a new revolution, a new government. That’s my own hope,” she said.
“I hope this sparks something bigger. Spark the revolution that’s needed to let these governments know, 'Hey, it’s not okay to treat your citizens like this,'” said Udeani.
