While President Trump continues to dominate the Republican primaries without any major challengers, the race to be the Democratic presidential candidate remains between Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden.
The next round of primaries will be on March 17. There will be a Democratic primary in Arizona and primaries for both parties in Illinois, Florida and Ohio, according to CBS News.
In this next round of primaries, there will be a total of 577 delegates allocated to the Democratic candidates, according to CNN.
Biden took the lead over Sanders after Super Tuesday and currently has 894 Democratic delegates compared to Sanders' 743 delegates, according to The New York Times. A candidate needs a simple majority of 1,991 in order to win the presidential nomination.
The most recent round of primaries occurred on March 10. According to The New York Times' live primary election results, Biden won Idaho, Michigan, Mississippi and Missouri, while Sanders narrowly won North Dakota. The two candidates tied for the number of allocated delegates in Washington.
Sanders also won the Northern Marianas on March 14, giving him an additional four delegates and Biden only two, according to The Washington Post. The Northern Marianas Islands are U.S. Territories in the northwestern Pacific Ocean that do not vote in the general election, according to The Washington Post.
According to The New York Times, only 1,7941,805 delegates have been allocated so far and the primary elections are scheduled to end June 23, as Kentucky's was rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Biden continues to accumulate moderate votes whereas Sanders appeals to the more liberal members of the Democratic Party. While the Republican Party nomination is almost certain, the Democratic primaries indicate that the party's nomination could still be Biden's or Sanders'.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.