At the time of publication, the official California winner has not yet been reported, but Sen. Bernie Sanders is the presumptive winner. Many Californian votes will not be reported for a number of days, but as of Tuesday night, former Vice President Joe Biden was in second place and former Mayor Mike Bloomberg in third.
In earlier Super Tuesday races, Biden won southern states like Virginia and North Carolina in addition to scoring a win in Massachusetts that largely came as a surprise. Biden’s Super Tuesday success in other state's earlier elections signify a potential turning point in his campaign.
Based on Super Tuesday results, the race seems to have narrowed to two candidates: Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders. However, there are still a number of delegates to be awarded after Super Tuesday.
This elections season, in an attempt to modernize the voting process, Los Angeles County introduced a new voting system and additional technology, according to the Washington Post. The system received mixed reviews from voters on Super Tuesday.
In an election day canvas of voting centers across the city conducted by the University’s Center for the Study of Los Angeles, more than 90% of L.A. County voters surveyed rated their overall experience at their vote center as excellent or good. Approximately 80% of those surveyed reported that the new technology made voting easier.
However, at the Westchester YMCA a few miles from campus, long lines and operational errors slowed voting to a standstill, according to the Los Angeles Times. “This is absurd,” Jefferson Stewart, who was attempting to vote at the Westchester YMCA, told the Times. “If the idea is to make this simpler, it’s gotten much worse.”
This article was contributed to by Molly Jean Box, editor-in-chief, and Maddie Cindrich, managing editor.
