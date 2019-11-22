As President Trump moves to shut down the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals policy (DACA), it is coming down to the decision of the Supreme Court. Worries for Dreamers, those whose citizenship is protected under DACA, have mounted. Currently, the Supreme Court has a conservative majority, meaning that it is more likely that they will allow Trump to shut down the program.
If the program ends, the main fear that Dreamers face is deportation. It is unlikely that deportation will occur immediately and instead will happen over time, if the program is to end, according to NBC News. However, Chief Justice Roberts said that deportation has never been the main priority, "meaning that the main practical questions if the program is ended would be their ability to work legally, obtain driver’s licenses and the like," according to the New York Times.
Resilience LMU, a student-run activist organization on campus, held a vigil on Nov. 12 as the hearings were presiding. They ran the event in conjunction with the Center for Service and Action (CSA) to commemorate the anniversary of the 8 Jesuit priests murdered in El Salvador.
To get involved on campus be sure to visit CSA or contact Resilience LMU on Instagram @resiliencelmu. To find out more about LMU’s policies on undocumented students or Dreamers, visit the Undocumented Student Services page.
The Democratic nominees have not been silent about the DACA decision. Sen. Bernie Sanders weighed in on Twitter: “Trump's attack on the DACA program is the ugliest and most cruel decision made by a president in our modern history. I will do everything I possibly can to protect Dreamers from being thrown out of the only country they have ever known,” said Sanders.
The Supreme Court is set to make its ruling before June 2020. Currently, the issue is not whether it is legal for the Trump administration to end the program. Theodore B. Olson, a DACA recipient lawyer, spoke to the New York Times about the Trump administration’s reasoning for wanting to shut down DACA. “That decision required the government to provide an accurate, reasoned, rational and legally sound explanation. It utterly failed to do so,” said Olson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.