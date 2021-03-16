1. At what point in your career does this job transition come? What has led up to this point being named the CFO of LMU?
Aimee Uen (A.U.): My overall professional experience has shaped and well-positioned me for this key role at LMU, starting with my time at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP to my progression within the Finance Division at LMU. My drive for continuous improvement and learning, my track record of success at LMU and the great support and recognition of my colleagues and mentors are just some of the few points that has led me to being named the CFO of LMU.
2. Can you enumerate on the project you are co-leading and sponsoring that aligns with the University's strategic plan?
A.U.: The project I am co-leading and sponsoring is an implementation of a new enterprise Finance/HCM software which includes the thoughtful re-imagination of our business processes. The implementation of this software and related business processes establishes an infrastructure that would support the goals and initiatives set forth in the University’s new strategic plan.
3. How did Senior Vice President (SVP) Fleming postponing his retirement help you?
A.U.: Simply being able to spend additional time with SVP Fleming and continue to learn from him has assisted with my growth. You learn the most during challenging times and come out stronger from the experience. It also gave me the opportunity to showcase my capabilities and demonstrate that I am suited for the role of CFO.
4. What has been the most challenging part in transitioning to virtual formats for the Finance Division of LMU? Or has it been challenging?
A.U.: For me, the most challenging part in transitioning to virtual formats is not being able to be as spontaneous as before where you can just walk down the hall to have a quick conversation and problem solve. While the technology that we have, such as Microsoft Teams and Zoom, has been instrumental in enabling us to work together in a similar fashion to if we were on campus together, it has brought its own set of challenges: to adjust to virtual interactions and to navigate through technology issues.
5. What do you miss most about LMU campus life and what do you look forward to most when faculty, staff and students are able to return to campus?
A.U.: I really enjoy the hustle and bustle of seeing and interacting with people on campus. When we return, I look forward to just walking around campus and seeing all the student activities, bumping into people and having quick chats.
6. In recognition of Women's History Month, are there any women in your life you'd like to recognize for their influence or who mean the most to you?
A.U.: As the woman who has raised and instilled in me the values of perseverance, patience and hard work, my mother is the woman that has had profound influence in my life. I also have been fortunate to have several women mentors throughout my professional career who have provided advice and guidance that led to where I am today.
