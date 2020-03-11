LMU announced on March 10 that its classes would be held online from March 16-31. Here’s what other universities in Southern California are doing to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
University of Southern California: Classes held online from March 11-13 and from March 22 to April 14, after their spring break.
Pepperdine University: Classes held online for the rest of the semester. The last day of scheduled in-person classes will be March 13.
UCLA: Suspension of in-person classes through April 10, the end of the second week of their Spring Quarter.
UC Santa Barbara: Remote classes through the end of April at the earliest.
UC San Diego: Remote testing during their Winter Quarter finals week.
UC Irvine: Remote classes during their Spring Quarter.
UC Riverside: Remote classes until April 3.
CSU Northridge: Remote classes held from March 23-April 19, following their spring break.
CSU Fullerton: Virtual instruction will fluctuate between mandatory and non-mandatory until March 25, at which point all classes have to be online.
CSU Long Beach: Classes were called off from Thursday, March 12 through Tuesday, March 17 for preparations. Online classes are set to take place from March 18-April 20.
Caltech: In-person classes remain in session as usual, but all public events on campus have been canceled, postponed, or made virtual until April 6.
