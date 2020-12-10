In celebration of the first night of Hanukkah, Hillel, a student-organized club for Jewish and non-Jewish LMU students, Jewish Student Life and the Jewish Studies Department held a virtual Hanukkah party on Dec. 9. This was a unique event that encompassed the academic, social and spiritual sides of the Jewish community at LMU.
Director of Jewish Studies Holli Levitsky, Rabbi Mark Diamond, professor of Jewish studies Margarete Feinstein and professor of theological studies Sarah Emanuel were all in attendance to speak about the Jewish studies minor and resources provided by the department.
The Jewish studies program features a multitude of courses that focus on engaged learning, interdisciplinary connections and connect students with various Jewish establishments throughout Los Angeles. Outside of the classroom, Jewish studies students have interned at locations such as the Los Angeles Museum of the Holocaust, the American Jewish Committee, Hillel International and the Israeli and Polish Consulates.
Students pursuing a Jewish studies minor also have the opportunity to study abroad in Poland or Israel during the summer. Professor Levitsky emphasized that these programs do not focus on tourism but on engaging with the people living in the countries and their culture. Individuals who have already graduated from LMU are also welcome on these immersive experiences as community members. These programs have been postponed due to current travel restrictions.
Several students in attendance also spoke about their positive experiences with the Jewish studies program regarding such classes, internships and study abroad programs.
Aside from the academic aspect of the meeting, co-president of Hillel, junior computer science major and Jewish studies minor, Josh Seaman, led the group in prayer and the lighting of the first candle of the menorah representing the first night of Hanukkah. Rabbi Diamond spoke about the importance of this “holiday of light” as something that is needed as the nights of winter grow longer and as we continue to struggle with the current pandemic.
Despite the inability to gather on campus, Jewish student organizations have continued to keep the community at LMU close together. Hillel has continued to hold weekly virtual Shabbat and monthly social events, the most recent being a virtual movie night.
The celebration ended with a fun virtual version of spin the dreidel.
