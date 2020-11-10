After an unusually long week of ballot counting and election news reporting, the 2020 presidential election saga came to a close on Nov. 7. Joseph R. Biden Jr. was elected the 46th president of the United States, rendering President Donald Trump a one-term president.
Taking the stage in Wilmington, Delaware, Saturday night, Biden delivered a victory speech centered around the unity of all Americans on either side of the political spectrum. He also made a promise to get the country back on track after a crippling pandemic and four years of harsh, divisive and dangerous rhetoric from President Trump.
"With the campaign over, it’s time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind us and come together as a nation," Biden said.
Biden triumphed in 2020 by rebuilding the “Blue Wall” of Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania –– which Hillary Clinton had lost in 2016 –– and flipping Arizona. While it hasn’t been officially called yet, it seems that Biden is also on track to flip Georgia. The last times Arizona or Georgia voted for a Democrat were well over 20 years ago during Bill Clinton’s runs for president in 1996 and 1992, respectively.
This year’s election broke records for voter participation. Final votes are still being counted, but, as it stands when this article was written, Biden won the popular vote with about 76 million votes cast for him –– shattering former President Barack Obama’s previous record of more than 69 million votes. President Trump earned over 71 million votes, gaining more votes than in 2016, when his total of votes earned stood at nearly 63 million.
It’s clear that Biden will take the White House come January in a political climate more divisive and partisan than ever. President Trump’s refusal to concede the election is also creating new challenges to American democracy and the strength of our democratic institutions.
While it surely means the Biden administration will have to work even harder to try to bridge the gaps between conservatives and liberals, we followed up with several students at LMU about the final results, and there seems to be a resounding sense of hope and optimism.
Melissa Cabrera, a senior international relations major, described the outcome as “such a relief.”
“I feel less worried, I don’t feel like someone is out to get me anymore," she said.
She characterized the Biden campaign as being “centered around unity and the American people” and was glad to see the change in rhetoric appeal to so many voters across the country.
Similar sentiments were echoed around Los Angeles County as people cheered in the streets, shown in this video posted by Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights (CHIRLA) on Twitter, describing the 2020 presidential election as a "historic win for the Immigrant, Black, Indigenous, API and LGTBQ+ communities" of the nation.
Happening Now: People in #LosAngeles gather in large numbers to celebrate a historic win for the Immigrant, Black, Indigenous, API, and LGTBQ+ communities!#Election2020Results #DemandDemocracy pic.twitter.com/5CyZP8wWlG— CHIRLA (@CHIRLA) November 7, 2020
However, Cabrera was troubled by the strong showing for President Trump in the election.
“[Trump] voters thought their one vote was more valuable if they voted towards money than if they voted towards people,” said Cabrera.
“As a Republican who voted for Joe Biden, I’m looking forward to someone finally taking the coronavirus seriously in the short term. I think a number of Biden policies as they relate to social justice and social policy are very good,” said James Homer, a junior political science major.
As a self-described “social liberal, fiscal conservative,” Homer has “mixed feelings” about some other aspects of Biden’s policies going into the next four years.
“My concerns mostly lie in the fact that we’re gonna be relying more on big government fiscally. To me, this is a problem, as the country is still in a mass of debt and we have liberal policymaking when it comes to how we spend and what we spend on," said Homer.
While Homer sees himself disagreeing with several Biden policies later on in the administration, for the time being he’s taking Trump’s defeat as a sign for the GOP to move forward and as the beginning of a process of “having ‘Republican’ and ‘conservative’ not be dirty words in the minds of the people anymore. The Trump presidency showed just how bad the GOP is sometimes," he said.
Alexander Aceytuno, a sophomore political science major, saw this past week as “tense” but is now “relieved that Biden won."
“In my eyes, it’s a referendum on Trump and the GOP," said Aceytuno.
Aceytuno remains concerned about President Trump’s refusal to concede the election results but hopes that in the long run there will be a peaceful transition of power after an “anxiety-inducing week of waiting."
The topic of conceding the presidency is surely to become the next popular political debate for the next few months until Biden officially takes office on Jan. 20.
“He has to concede,” said Homer.
Homer continued, “It looks incompetent of us as a party to deny the results when our own senators and representatives won on the same ballots that elected Joe Biden. If [Trump] is going to investigate fraud for the presidential election, then there should be investigations into all elected positions."
This is a position that breaks away from a lot of popular GOP circles encouraging Trump to contest the results.
“I’m here to stand with President Donald Trump … he stood with me. He’s the reason we’re going to have a Senate Majority,” said Sen. Lindsey Graham in an interview on Fox regarding the issue of contesting the election due to alleged voter fraud. These claims of voter fraud are unsubstantiated.
“I’m here to stand with President @realDonaldTrump… he stood with me. He’s the reason we’re going to have a Senate Majority.” -@LindseyGrahamSC pic.twitter.com/TovgWxKvah— GOP (@GOP) November 6, 2020
Sen. Graham has also donated half a million dollars to Trump’s defense fund to combat the election results on the basis of alleged massive voter fraud, of which there is no evidence.
According to the New York Times, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has also supported the president's efforts by saying, “he has every right to not to concede the presidential election and that Americans should allow the election process to unfold."
These claims will continue to be explored until the results are official when the state electors vote on Dec. 14, cementing the presidency.
