LMU announced that summer sessions I and II will be held online. This comes as the Safer at Home order in Los Angeles county was extended to at least May 15 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Faculty will have the option to choose if they are willing to teach their planned course remotely, according to a message from provost Thomas Poon. Faculty who choose to continue with remote instruction are able to sign up for training to assist with planning and teaching courses online.
Student housing for the summer will remain open for those who were approved to live on-campus. While the Safer at Home order remains over the county, no additional students can petition to live on-campus during the summer, according to an email from LMU This Week. If the order is lifted, LMU will “evaluate the feasibility” of offering housing to students enrolled in summer classes, internships or working an on-campus job.
Poon cited the newly formed pact between California, Oregon and Washington to curb the spread of COVID-19 on the West Coast as one of the reasons for the decision to remain online. According to the pact, the West Coast states need to see “a decline in the rate of spread of the virus before large-scale reopening" of any businesses or schools.
The prospects of the fall 2020 semester remain unknown. Some schools, like Boston University, are creating plans that account for the possibility of campus not reopening until 2021, although stating that it is “unlikely,” according to a recovery plan by BU Today.
Other schools have announced cost cuts, including freezing hiring, in order to curb the losses experienced due to the closures. LMU has not announced a freeze in hiring and is “maintaining faculty pay scale” through the summer, according to Poon.
