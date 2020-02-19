While the Loyolan has previously reported on the new Gender and Intersectional Identities Living Learning Community (LLC), there are another three new living communities being introduced in fall 2020: the Arrupe LLC, Entrepreneurship: Innovating for Resilient Communities, and Vanier. All four living communities are for returning students and will be located in the new pod-style residence halls constructed in the East Quad.
Named after Father Pedro Arrupe, S.J., and rooted in Ignatian values, the Arrupe LLC encompasses LMU’s multifaceted mission to promote faith and justice in an intentional and relational way. It embraces the education of the whole person through a curricular and co-curricular experience offering both academic and service opportunities to encourage students to become more involved with the community around them in their development as Ignatian leaders.
“[This LLC is about] forming Ignatian leaders who have compassionate minds and intelligent hearts to embrace their vocations of being a person who is for and with others,” said Father Marc Reeves, S.J., associate vice president for mission and ministry, director of catholic studies and director of the Arrupe LLC. “This is a way of inviting the students to move beyond the words of our mission statement and have an opportunity to experience it first hand, living it out in ways they probably already are, but maybe in more intentional conscious ways.”
Students in the program will take a class together in the fall and in the spring. These courses will fulfill some of the University’s core curriculum, particularly covering the Faith and Reason and Ethics and Justice core Integrations requirements. Both classes will be tailored specifically for the cohort in the program.
It is anticipated that many of the participants of the LLC will already be involved in service through Greek life, service organizations or another one of the many service opportunities offered by LMU. If a student is not part of an active service program, they will be encouraged to become involved with one of the community partnerships sponsored by the Sisters of St. Joseph of Orange, the Religious of the Sacred Heart of Mary or the Society of Jesus. However, other service opportunities not sponsored by such partnerships will not necessarily be excluded, according to Father Reeves.
“Living-Learning Communities, especially Arrupe, offer a wonderful atmosphere for a certain important value or goal to become a tangible reality, in the hope of impacting others and planting a seed of growing towards a more holistic life,” said Mikaela Adams, a freshman management and theology double major, who is interested in applying to Arrupe.
The Arrupe LLC is open to all students as long as the LMU registrar’s office identifies them as a sophomore or junior in the next academic year who hasn’t taken the specific core courses. There was a soft deadline for applications on Feb. 14.
The Entrepreneurship: Innovating for Resilient Communities living community will immerse students in both the LMU College of Business Administration and the LMU Center for Urban Resilience. Through both academic and project-based opportunities, students will address topics such as water security, food security, green infrastructure, biodiversity, human mobility, social inequity and economic stability in discussion of how to produce sustainable communities in an entrepreneurial setting.
“It’s a different type of lifestyle, starting your own company, going to school and working on a startup, and we wanted to foster a community where those people who want to pursue that kind of lifestyle could be together and feel a sense of community and help each other now and in the future,” said Darlene Fukuji, the associate director of LMU's Fred Kiesner Center for Entrepreneurship. “We also wanted to create more engagement with our students to solve some of our world’s biggest problems.”
The LLC is open to rising sophomores, juniors and seniors of all majors. In the fall semester, students will take a specially tailored course consisting of an introduction to entrepreneurship with components from the Center for Urban Resilience (CURes). The spring semester will be more focused on project-based learning and social entrepreneurship.
Through various projects, students will be able to develop their own ideas and structure for potential entrepreneurial proposals. The program will be forming partnerships with various companies in Los Angeles with which students also have the ability to make connections, build relationships and discuss ideas.
“I know LMU students care. They’re very service-oriented, they care about the community, they care about the environment, they care about making the world a better place and it’s going to be empowering when you know the technical side of things and gain the experience and street cred for doing it,” said Fukuji.
The Vanier living community has a different structure than any of the other communities. It is not considered an LLC because it is not attached to specific academic courses that the students in the program will take together.
The program is a revitalized version of the McCarthy Experience in Service and Action (MESA), keeping the core service components of the MESA program, but placing more emphasis on community, according to Chelsea Brown, the assistant director for student engagement in the Center for Service and Action (CSA). Brown is also the program director for the Vanier Community and CSA House.
Vanier aims to build community among the students and encourage them to be people with and for others. Students will participate in service opportunities through community partnerships around Los Angeles and engage in a five-module learning program that focuses on social justice and change. This five-module program will focus on topics such as power and privilege, conceptualizing social justice, conflict and social justice, social change methods and political process and policy.
The community is named after Jean Vanier, who developed L’Arche communities, inclusive communities for people with and without intellectual disabilities. Another main aspect of the program in addition to the service and learning aspects will emphasize and embrace the notion of community and helping students find a place where they feel they belong.
“We want [the students] to be doing consistent service at a placement around Los Angeles, but we also want to honor the fact that they’re living in the same space, they’re sharing their kitchen, living area, all of that. So part of the educational component for me is also teaching students what it is to live in a community,” said Brown.
The long term goal of Vanier is that it becomes a multi-year program. The first year will be solely service-based, with the students engaging in 30 hours of community service and learning the five-piece module on social justice. At the end of the year, students will be offered an option to apply for a second year in the community. Ideally they will have invested in specific organizations or placements in Los Angeles and will be able to do an advocacy project surrounding their service.
The applications for Vanier and Arrupe are still open for prospective students. More information regarding all four living communities can be found on LMU’s main website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.