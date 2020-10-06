On Sept. 27, the country of Azerbaijan attacked Nagorno-Karabakh, or Artsakh, an area of contested land inside of Azerbaijan, but occupied by Armenia.
This is a reemergence of a long-time conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Between 1991 and 1994, after the fall of the Soviet Union, the countries fought for control over Nagorno-Karabakh. This ended with a ceasefire in 1994.
Azerbaijan’s recent aggressions are the largest violation of the ceasefire since 1994, according to LMU’s Armenian Student Association (ASA).
Azerbaijan contested that Armenia was the aggressor of the attacks, while Armenia denies these claims.
Turkey recently voiced its support of Azerbaijan. Turkey and Armenia have a long history of conflict. In 1915, Turkey assaulted Armenia—killing millions in the process—in an event referred to as the Armenian Genocide. Now, Armenia claims Turkey is sending Syrian fighters and military equipment to Azerbaijan in support of the attacks. Turkey denies this claim.
“Let me be very clear. Armenia and Artsakh want peace. Azerbaijan and Turkey… well, they want Armenia,” said Natalie Janji, an Armenian and the administrative coordinator of Student Success in the Office of Student Affairs at LMU.
ASA students echoed Janji’s thoughts. “Armenia is a small country with very little support from other major countries, yet we are being accused of acting as the aggressors against a country with a population of 10 million people, backed by a country with 85 million people,” said Natalie Boyadijan, a junior psychology major, Narineh Amirian, a junior journalism major and Araz Merguerian, a senior political science major in a joint statement. “The Armenian community calls for the end of Azerbaijani and Turkish aggression against Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh as fighting continues.”
The LMU community of Armenians is trying to bring awareness to the violence in Nagorno-Karabakh. ASA is holding fundraising events to raise money for the Armenia Fund.
Throughout Los Angeles, and all around the world, protests are being held against the violence in Nagorno-Karabakh and calling for wider recognition for the Armenian struggle. This past weekend, protestors rallied outside the CNN building in L.A. demanding better coverage of the crisis. Protestors also shut down part of the 101 and 107 freeways.
“It has been 105 years since the Armenian Genocide and we are still fighting for our survival, our culture, our freedom and the little amounts of land that we have left,” said the ASA members. "We will not be silenced."
On Monday, Mayor Eric Garcetti, alongside other L.A. elected officials, stood with Armenia and called for deescalation between the countries.
Janji expressed her desire for LMU to follow in these footsteps and “stand in solidarity” with Armenia. “LMU’s Armenian students and staff need to be seen and heard, as they are bearing the weight of not only our national crises, but also the existential crisis of their culture and homeland,” she said.
“LMU should extend their cultural consideration by taking a stand on this genocidal attempt on behalf of the hundreds of Armenians students and faculty/staff that are part of LMU and Loyola Law School,” said Janji.
Both Janji and ASA urged others to action through donating to the Armenia Fund, by attending protests or by raising awareness for the cause.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.