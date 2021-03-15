Due to the lasting financial repercussion of COVID-19 pandemic, the University decided to discontinue the Trustee Scholarship for the upcoming academic year. The Trustee Scholarship is one of the most valuable offered at LMU and includes an award equivalent to full tuition and room and board. Fifteen to 20 students are selected and enrolled as Trustee Scholars every year.
According to Thomas Gutto 01’, assistant vice provost of Undergraduate Enrollment, “the decision was made to keep these resources in the general scholarship pool." Gutto is also insistent that the dissolution of the award “had nothing to do with the University’s financial situation,” rather the money will be redistributed with the hopes of addressing “the challenges faced by a broader range of enrolling students all while maintaining the superior academic quality of the class.”
Based on the estimated undergraduate cost of attendance, adjusted for the estimated tuition of $52,915 for the upcoming academic year, the suspension of the Trustee Scholarship could free up $925,425 to $1,233,900.
In previous years, LMU's motivation to offer the Trustee Scholarship was rooted in the effort to "give the very best candidates in our pool a good reason to choose LMU over other notable institutions." However, Gutto believes that "given the rise in [LMU's] national and international stature," witnessed, for instance, in the record-setting average GPA of 3.99 for the admitted class of 2021, "LMU has become a destination not just because of our scholarship opportunities, but because families believe in the value of our educational experience and our Jesuit tradition in forming individuals, with and for others."
The decision to eliminate the Trustee Scholarship is not final for future years. Just as the university Undergraduate Admissions office made the decision to remove the scholarship this year, Gutto assured that "every year, [LMU] will discuss the viability of the Trustee Scholarship in meeting our strategic enrollment goals in future years."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.