Today, Jan. 23, is the second day of President Trump's trial in the Senate. This is the second phase of the trial process to remove President Trump from office after he was impeached by the House of Representatives on Dec. 19. Trump faces charges of obstruction of Congress and abuse of presidential power. However, the Senate is currently controlled by Republicans, so it is likely they will vote to acquit Trump, according to the New York Times.
The following are updates from the first two days of the trial:
- The Senate decided that the House impeachment managers and Trump's legal team will have 24 hours over the course of three days to argue their cases. The Senate will then have 16 hours to ask questions of either side.
- 11 amendments from Democrats were voted down by the Senate that aimed to subpoena new records and witnesses.
- House impeachment managers are focusing on the impeachment article of abuse of power in their opening statements. They argue that criminal conduct is not needed for impeachment.
- House managers focused on proving that there was no basis to Trump's claims that Former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, were involved in corrupt dealings in Ukraine.
- Trump's allies want both Bidens to be called as witnesses. Biden has so far refused to be a part of an impeachment witness deal.
This information was updated at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 22. All information is according to the New York Times and the Washington Post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.