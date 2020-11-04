The 2020 U.S. presidential election has been a historic one for a multitude of reasons, including this year's record-shattering youth voter turnout.
More than 7 million people aged 18-29 have voted early or with absentee ballots for this year. A Harvard University Institute of Politics poll found that around 63% of respondents in the 18-29 age group said they would “definitely” vote. This is up from around 47% in the same poll conducted in 2016.
Studies find the turnout increase rings true among virtually all key states. Texas, a state known for low voter turnout, particularly with young people, has recorded more than 1 million votes in early voting from young people this year. In key swing state Michigan, 9.4% of all early votes have been cast by youth this year, skyrocketing from a 2.5% share in 2016. Crucial swing state Pennsylvania this year allowed no-excuse absentee voting for the first time ever and saw 176,000 young voters casting ballots by Oct. 29.
The process to register to vote in the United States can be a complicated procedure that often dissuades young people from participating at all. In 2020, those complications have been heightened by fears about the pandemic and the closure of many polling places across the nation. While some states, such as Pennsylvania, accommodated for the reality of the pandemic by allowing no-excuse absentee voting for all eligible voters, other states, such as Texas, have kept laws in place that bar anyone under the age of 65 or without another outstanding circumstance from voting by mail. Last year, the Texas legislature also passed laws essentially restricting the use of temporary or mobile early voting sites, two methods used frequently on college campuses.
On Nov. 2, an arduous court battle over the legality of drive-thru voting centers placed in Harris County, Texas, resulted in a federal judge ruling that the 127,000 drive-thru votes cast in the county cannot be invalidated, dealing a serious blow to GOP lawyers.
Though voting may have been swamped in unprecedented challenges this year, it hasn’t stopped young people across America from being active and engaged in this year’s election.
"I definitely have seen a lot more of my friends posting that they have voted, or pictures of them at the polls, or just in general organizing and mobilizing," said Melissa Cabrera, a senior international relations major.
"There has definitely, I think, been a huge shift within my generation this time around. And I feel like a lot more people have voted in these elections in respect to in 2016," she said.
Cabrera believes that what spurred this jump in youth interest in voting was the shock of Trump winning in 2016.
A lot of people her age had an attitude of "[Hillary Clinton] is going to win there's no way Donald Trump is going to win," said Cabrera.
This attitude may have been influenced in part by the media repeating that was ahead and citing polls that showed her ahead even in the final days of the election. Cabrera noted that after the results of 2016 came in, the anxiety that set in among her generation over the prospect of a Trump presidency spurred increased action among those who may not have been as inspired to take action in 2016.
Due to this, Cabrera said she's never seen an urgent call to action in politics of this magnitude among her friends. However, she added that while she's pleased to see this change for the 2020 election, she believes that the only way to keep this momentum going beyond this election and beyond 2020 is "if we keep each other accountable."
She also has her own anxiety over the current election.
"Being a first generation student who is very close to like issues such as immigration and Black Lives Matter, and you know, just thinking things that we've seen in the news for the past year or two ... there's been a lot of opinions about these kind of things. It's really like a decision that it's going to impact my life in this country and not just my life but the lives of a lot of the people that are dear to me and that I care about, so it's been nerve-wracking," she said.
Saúl Rascón Salazar, a sophomore international relations major, has been working poll stations in his home town of Phoenix on top of working in the operations and scheduling team for Democratic candidate for Senate Mark Kelly.
In his experience working at the polls this past week, Salazar was "caught off guard how pro-Trump, and the whole Trump rhetoric and Blue Lives Matter and Latinos for Trump, and women for Trump and all these chapters have been showing up so successfully at the physical polling places."
He said that he's experienced some "direct and confrontational" incidents while interacting with voters in Maricopa County polling stations and added that although they were "respectful," they appeared "not welcoming."
Alexander Aceytuno, a sophomore political science major, has been working at the LMU polling center and has described a far different experience.
"It's been really a blessing. Everybody's having a good time. We are having a dance party and games, and everybody's super safe and cautious, and overall it's a really great atmosphere to be a part of -- to make a stressful thing to some people a good way to relieve the stress," he said.
Young people have clearly reflected their sense of urgency in this political climate by showing up and expressing their desire for change through the power of voting.
