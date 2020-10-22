When I was around the age of 10, I went to go see a college play that my cousin was starring in. The play was entitled “The Servant of Two Masters” and was written by the Italian playwright Carlo Goldoni. The play focused on the fictional life of Truffaldino, a comical character who foolishly committed himself to serving two different masters in order to reap twice the rewards. He did not admit to either master that he was serving the other, and soon Truffaldino found himself in quite a pickle. As a kid in the audience, I watched my cousin, dressed up as the clown Truffaldino, run wildly back and forth across the stage, trying very hard, but ultimately failing, to please both masters. It was quite the spectacle and I found it very amusing at the time.
I’m sure that we all love a good Italian comedy, but what the heck does this have to do with the here and now? Quite a lot, unfortunately, for those of us living in the here and now. In September of this year, Amy Coney Barrett was nominated to replace the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the U.S. Supreme Court. Since then, Judge Barrett has been called into several confirmation hearings before the Senate Judiciary Committee in order to evaluate her nomination. The first of these hearings took place on Monday, Oct. 12, with the fourth and final hearing wrapping up on Thursday, Oct. 15. During these hearings, Judge Barrett was questioned on a number of things, including her stances on abortion and presidential power. However, very little was said about her Catholic faith.
In the past, there has been some concern about Amy Coney Barrett’s religious beliefs in relation to her work as a U.S. judge. This concern has provoked several indignant responses from a wide range of politicians. Many Republicans tried to accuse the Democrats of being anti-Catholic when they were questioning Judge Barrett. During one hearing, Ben Sasse, a Republican senator from Nebraska, claimed that the committee was “not in the business of deciding which religious beliefs are good and which religious beliefs are bad and which religious beliefs are weird.” Even Joe Biden himself, a Democrat and practicing Catholic, spoke out against those wishing to question Barrett’s beliefs. “I don’t think there should be any questions about her faith,” said Biden.
Shouldn’t there be, though? Think back to the story of poor Truffaldino. Wouldn’t it make sense to ensure that a judge serving on the highest court in the land isn’t also serving another “master”? Because that’s the position Amy Coney Barrett is about to find herself in. One master is the United States Constitution, something that she must vow to interpret to the best of her ability. The other master comes from the Roman Catholic Church, whose earthly leader is the pope. As both a devout Catholic and a fair judge, Barrett must theoretically listen to both of these masters at once. However, the unfortunate truth is that this is impossible for her to do. I believe that by trying to please both masters, she will end up pleasing neither, and instead could fail at being both a judge and a Catholic.
Now, some people may point out that many Catholics, often dubbed 'cafeteria Catholics', will pick and choose exactly what doctrines they will listen to. Couldn’t Judge Barrett therefore decide not to listen to any Catholic dogma that would conflict with her rulings on the court? No, she couldn’t. The modern day meaning of dogma in the context of the Catholic Church is defined as “a truth that has been infallibly defined by the Church’s Magisterium to be divinely revealed.” In other words, it is a truth that is unable to be proven wrong. In the eyes of the Church, no opinions or personal preferences can undermine the divine truth of God (who speaks through the pope).
So, it seems that if Judge Barrett wished to remain a devout Catholic, she would have to believe in all the “truths” of that religion, regardless of her own personal views or the laws defined within the U.S. Constitution. Barrett may try to serve two masters, but she won’t be able to succeed. When it comes down to it, the question remains: which master shall she abandon, and which shall she remain loyal to? Will she pick the Catholic Church, or the U.S. Constitution? It seems pretty clear that she can’t have both.
This is the opinion of Isaac Tackman, a junior screenwriting major from Jefferson, Wisconsin. Email comments to astory@theloyolan.com. Follow and tweet comments to @LALoyolan on Twitter, and like the Loyolan on Facebook.
