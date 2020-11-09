After the nightmare that was last week's presidential election, it's important to remember one institution that many LMU students don't and aren't able to vote for: the Judicial Branch of ASLMU.
Currently, the structure of our student government is set up into three branches, mirroring the U.S. government. Going off the ASLMU Constitution, there's the Executive Branch, which encompasses not only a directly-elected President/Vice-President duo, but also the Leadership Team, Cabinet and various other groups like the Communications team. There's also a unicameral Legislative Branch of 21 Senators and finally, the Judicial Branch, or Judiciary, made up of four Associate Justices and one Chief Justice.
The ASLMU Bylaws for the ongoing school year solidify an anti-electoral atmosphere for the Judiciary. Under Article 7, Section 2, Clause C, it states that "Justices running officially or unofficially for an ASLMU position shall be ineligible to serve on the Judicial Committee during the election period as defined by the Election Code." As it stands, running in an election and serving in the Judiciary are oil and water.
Granted, this judicial structure isn't unique to ASLMU. USC, UCLA and Santa Monica College all have student governments with non-elected judiciaries appointed by a directly-elected president through the Undergraduate Student Government (USG), Undergraduate Students Association Council (USAC) and Associated Students of Santa Monica College (AS), respectively. And of course, the U.S. operates with a near identical system on the federal level, albeit without the directly-elected president.
It is worth noting, however, that AS uses a hybrid appointment system for what's called the Judicial Board, in which Justice appointments are split between an Inter Club Council (ICC) and the student government's legislative and executive branches, according to the AS Constitution and Bylaws.
One might argue that because LMU students already directly vote for one branch that decides who goes on the Judiciary, students already have an indirect say in who becomes a Justice. The argument would also follow that, since there's also a Legislative check on Executive action via the 21 Senators of ASLMU that confirm appointments through a simple majority vote, having another elected branch would be redundant.
However, if the purpose of having two checks on each branch is to have a balanced student government, then having one branch appointed by the ASLMU Executive Branch, regardless of the approval by the ASLMU Legislative Branch, essentially gives the Judiciary the same appointment oversight as the Executive Branch has over its own branch. By contrast, the ASLMU Senate's appointment powers only cover Senate vacancies within its own branch or through a Designated Survivor-style vacancy of Executive leadership wherein the Speaker of the Senate fills these replacements, again according to the ASLMU Bylaws.
There are multiple possible fixes to ensure that these branches operate separately. ASLMU could employ an AS hybrid model and allow for all other facets of the student government to have a say in appointments. ASLMU could also open up the Judicial Branch to direct election and have Justices-at-large just as we have Senators-at-large, or elections could designate Justices to specific communities in LMU the same way some ASLMU Senators are currently specialized. Whatever the case may be, any process could serve to be a more democratic alternative, and the LMU community would miss out on a huge opportunity not to change this structure.
If ASLMU is to be fully democratic and represent the voices of students willing to fill out a ballot, why do we continue to have a branch separate from the electoral process? With an amendment to the ASLMU Bylaws, particularly Article 7, let's put the Judiciary to the test with the Spring 2021 vote.
This is the opinion of Cristobal Spielmann, a junior environmental science major from Brentwood, Tennessee. Email comments to astory@theloyolan.com. Follow and tweet comments to @LALoyolan on Twitter, and like the Loyolan on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.